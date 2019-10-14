The YouTube star finally spoke about an incident in which a young woman threw her pet over her shoulder during a livestream.

PewDiePie says he can’t believe Twitch streamer Alinity Divine got away with the infamous cat “scandal”. Alinity, whose real name is Natalia Mogollon was playing Apex Legends with other streamers when her cat decided to “help” her owner. Alinity grabbed the cat and threw the animal over her shoulder. Twitch users and regular netizens alike took umbrage at the stunt. They flooded her with angry comments and asked Twitch to ban her from the platform.

Alinity is an animal abuser. You okay with this @TwitchSupport? @peta pic.twitter.com/z1C6PGmJMz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 19, 2019

​PewDiePie who's had several run-ins with Alinity spoke about the incident during his stream on 9 October. Pewds was playing Minecraft with his dog on his lap when a viewer suggested he should throw it “like Alinity”. The King of YouTube laughed and said: "How the f***k did she get away with that? How do you throw an animal?"

Alinity and PewDiePie had several beefs in the past. The young woman copy struck Pewds last year about a comment that according to Alinity objectified women.

Incidentally, the cat throw was not the first “scandal” Alinity was involved in. She raised eyebrows when she kicked her dog and shared vodka with her cat, allowing it to drink it from her lips. She was also temporarily banned from the platform for showing pornographic content. Despite the local animal cruelty organisation (SPCA) launching an investigation into the incident Twitch decided not to take action.

It seems that the incident served up a good lession for Alinity Divine, she regularly posts pictures and videos where she caresses her pets and plays with them. Hope is she is still gentle when the camera is off.

Go to yoga or play with floofy dog? Decisions 🤣https://t.co/N876DOkNLl pic.twitter.com/QbXgJKc0w3 — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) October 11, 2019

Maya walked across my keyboard and got what she deserved 😎 pic.twitter.com/lsyPCF3WaF — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) August 15, 2019

