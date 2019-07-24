Twitch Streamer Alinity Divine Becomes Target of Animal Protection Agencies After Throwing Her Cat

Natalia 'Alinity' Mogollon has angered pet lovers both online and offline after a clip of her throwing her cat while streaming on Twitch went viral, accompanied by a video where she tries to feed her pet with vodka.

The clip where Alinity loses her nerve because her cat Milo walks in front of her keyboard while she was streaming Apex Legends on Twitch and ends with her throwing her pet over her head. After that clip went viral, netizens found another video where Alinity drinks vodka and then tries to spray it from her mouth into Milo’s.

Alinity also spit vodka into her cat’s mouth. This is clear animal abuse. @peta @TwitchSupport pic.twitter.com/Sljag7Fr42 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 19, 2019

Organisations like PETA have condemned Mogollon's actions, with the Saskatoon SPCA filing a formal complaint with their "animal cruelty" department. PETA outlined that the streamer used the platform to support animal cruelty.

A formal cruelty complaint regarding this matter has been filed with our Animal Protection department and is currently under investigation. If you have any further details, you can assist our Officers & add to the file be reporting here: https://t.co/72OVF5Puii . Thank you! #yxe — Saskatoon SPCA (@SaskatoonSPCA) July 19, 2019

ATTENTION: @TwitchSupport,



Take a stand for cats & please remove Alinity from @Twitch immediately. She is using the platform to post animal abuse, which sends a dangerous message to anyone watching her videos. Cats are not props to abuse for more views 🐱pic.twitter.com/EsIsB5o6Tf — PETA - #EndSpeciesism (@peta) July 19, 2019

​The complaints were supported by Marcus "djWheat" Graham, the director of creative development at Twitch, who wrote that he would "like to see a ban" but has no control over the platform's moderation process.

As a cat owner, I'm very upset over the recent news. I am also someone who does not have moderation powers or enforcement. Just like I can't fix your subscriptions.



I want to see a ban. I do not want to be harassed because you think that's the right thing to do. — djWHEAT (@djWHEAT) July 21, 2019

Alinity issued a statement on Twitter as soon as the controversy broke, apologising for her actions, admitting that “The Vodka thing was well over a year ago but it was also a stupid thing to do.” She also added that she had reached out to the authorities to come and check on how her pets were doing.

I also understand the desire to report me to pet authorities and encourage anyone to do so if they feel pets are being mistreated, by anyone, anywhere. My animals are well loved, and live in a warm and caring home, and I will comply with any authority that seeks to validate this. — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) July 19, 2019

Called the @SaskatoonSPCA to come check these guys and the home out to clear up the complaints. They'll be here in a couple days. pic.twitter.com/aDnL12Gw4J — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) July 23, 2019

Mogollon has avoided bans for her controversies before. A clip of hers was included in a Felix "Pewdiepie" Kjellberg video in May of 2018, and was "claimed" by a company Alinity worked with. When a YouTube video is claimed, the ad revenue goes towards the claimer, which rubbed Kjellberg the wrong way. A clip of Mogollon saying "can we copy strike PewDiePie" went viral with a series of videos, apologies and controversies over the next few weeks. Many called for Mogollon to get banned after this incident, however, Twitch made no moves against her