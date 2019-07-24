Register
    Twitch Streamer Alinity Divine Becomes Target of Animal Protection Agencies After Throwing Her Cat

    Natalia 'Alinity' Mogollon has angered pet lovers both online and offline after a clip of her throwing her cat while streaming on Twitch went viral, accompanied by a video where she tries to feed her pet with vodka.

    The clip where Alinity loses her nerve because her cat Milo walks in front of her keyboard while she was streaming Apex Legends on Twitch and ends with her throwing her pet over her head. After that clip went viral, netizens found another video where Alinity drinks vodka and then tries to spray it from her mouth into Milo’s.

    Organisations like PETA have condemned Mogollon's actions, with the Saskatoon SPCA filing a formal complaint with their "animal cruelty" department. PETA outlined that the streamer used the platform to support animal cruelty.

    ​The complaints were supported by Marcus "djWheat" Graham, the director of creative development at Twitch, who wrote that he would "like to see a ban" but has no control over the platform's moderation process.

    Alinity issued a statement on Twitter as soon as the controversy broke, apologising for her actions, admitting that “The Vodka thing was well over a year ago but it was also a stupid thing to do.” She also added that she had reached out to the authorities to come and check on how her pets were doing.

    Mogollon has avoided bans for her controversies before. A clip of hers was included in a Felix "Pewdiepie" Kjellberg video in May of 2018, and was "claimed" by a company Alinity worked with. When a YouTube video is claimed, the ad revenue goes towards the claimer, which rubbed Kjellberg the wrong way. A clip of Mogollon saying "can we copy strike PewDiePie" went viral with a series of videos, apologies and controversies over the next few weeks. Many called for Mogollon to get banned after this incident, however, Twitch made no moves against her

    Votre message a été envoyé!
