US Lawmaker Uses Image of Russian Battlecruiser 'Pyotr Velikiy' to Commemorate Birthday of US Navy

A US military veteran and US House representative Brian Mast congratulated the US Navy with a tweet on Sunday. It would have been a mundane congratulation if only one striking detail did not attract attention. Mast attached a picture of the Russia's powerful Pyotr Velikiy battlecruiser to his post.
That's the Russian battlecruiser Pyotr Velikiy pic.twitter.com/FJKsRYU1g0— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) 13 October 2019
The picture was subsequently replaced with an official US Navy video clip. However, the initial post stirred and shocked netizens.
That's some kind of Freudian slip right there.— 🌊🇺🇸Carrie Sweet🇺🇸🌊 (@CarrieSweet2017) 13 October 2019
Oh, thats a Republican warship, I thought for minute it was American, thanks for clarification— Moonrise (@kcuhc1953) 13 October 2019
He is. I still can't believe he won. He's my congressman unfortunately.— Cindy Strait 🆘 (@CStrait2) 13 October 2019
Look at that flag.. pic.twitter.com/W6H9YyMgQ7— 🅱️aby《I'M 🍑》👶🏼 (@potus_baby) 13 October 2019
Is it so hard to find pictures of US vessels on the internet?— StoicLion (@StoicLion1973) October 13, 2019
The heavy nuclear guided-missile cruiser Pyotr Velikiy is one of the largest warships of its class in the world. The Russian battlecruiser is designed, predominantly, to carry out attacks and destruction of an adversary's air carrier groups.
