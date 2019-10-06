Listener Asks UKIP Founder Whether He Had Unicorns For Breakfast

Politicians get to answer lots of tough questions during their career. People grill them on everything – from their economic agenda, to their religious views. But one woman has decided to beat everyone.

UKIP founder Alan Sked knew that when he would appear at the LBC radio station to discuss Brexit and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan, the conversation would be anything but easy - and this turned out to be the case. At the beginning, nothing indicated that there would be trouble. A woman named Liz told Sked, a history professor, that decisions in Britain are not made on a straw poll, referring to the Brexit referendum.

Several minutes later, things started heating up. The woman accused Sked of wanting to leave the European Union on “some sovereignty hunt”, to which he replied that the party wants to leave the bloc because it wants democratic independence and self-government. This is when the woman said: “Tell me, have you been eating unicorns for breakfast and every meal since the referendum?”

What does one reply to that? Sked’s answer “I am sorry you lost” was praised by listeners.

Outstanding performance. Obliterated them one by one.



Ian Payne clueless as MC. — ZipInKent, Esq. [No Flies On Me] (@zipsbazaar) October 5, 2019

​

Great performance Alan. I don't know how you stay so calm and composed debating with those hysterical democracy deniers 👍🏻 — Paul (@paul85uk) October 5, 2019

​

Other social media users reprimanded the caller for baseless arguments.

Another thick remoaner getting angry because they have no real argument — matski909 (@matski909) October 5, 2019

That last caller was talking Rollocks about wto & sovereignty wow unfactual remainiac lol “Most of the world trades with the EU on WTO terms. Do Israel, Singapore, India, Hong Kong and the U.S. really look like they are suffering as a result?” — pab-lo🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❌ (@pab_lo1312) October 5, 2019

​Alan Sked formed UKIP in 1991 with the aim of withdrawing Britain from the European Union. In 2016, Britain voted to leave the bloc. Three years later, Brussels and London still can’t decide on the terms of a withdrawal agreement, with the Irish backstop and customs union remaining the main stumbling blocks.