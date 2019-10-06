Register
6 October 2019
    A cyclist rides past an electronic billboard displaying a British government Brexit information awareness campaign advertisement in London, Britain, September 11, 2019

    No-Deal Brexit to Be Blamed on UK, EU’s Chief Negotiator Says Amid Looming Queen’s Speech

    In a blatant rebuff, the European Commission made it clear there were insufficient grounds for further negotiations unless the UK came up with an “operational” solution to the Irish “backstop” among other issues. Yet, the UK ardently seeks further talks amid a coming Brexit deadline and an overview of proposed legislation during the Queen’s speech.

    The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has said the onus was on Boris Johnson’s government to agree or not to a no-deal divorce from the EU, as more than three years of talks between the bloc and the UK ended up on the brink of collapse the other day.

    “If they do not change, I do not believe, on the basis of the mandate I have been given by the EU27, that we can advance,” Barnier said on Saturday at an event in Paris thrown by Le Monde.

    According to the negotiator, if the UK was  still serious about the possibility of a deal  it would come up with  “different proposals” this week arguing the EU side would be prepared to look at the,.

    “I want to be extremely clear. No deal will never be Europe’s choice. It would be – and note the conditional tense, because I hope still to find a deal – it would always be the UK’s choice, not ours,” Barnier explained at length asserting that the European side was prepared for it as it had taken “measures to protect our citizens and our businesses.”

    “We are a single market. That’s a complete ecosystem, with common rights, common norms, common standards, common rules, a common legal system. It requires checks at its borders.”

    Perpetual Irish Backstop Dilemma

    Barnier’s comments closely followed another break-up in talks with the EU after UK put new Brexit proposals to the bloc, which would keep Northern Ireland in a British customs union separate from that of the EU but in the single market for goods, however Brussels and Dublin indicated that it was insufficient. According to Barnier, the plan poses a threat to the EU single market and didn’t meet EU concerns on the need for customs checks:

    “We are a single market. That’s a complete ecosystem, with common rights, common norms, common standards, common rules, a common legal system. It requires checks at its borders.”

    Former Remainer Sides with Johnson

    On Friday, at a meeting of government advisers, Johnson’s closes aide, Dominic Cummings, said if Brussels did not temper justice with mercy vis-a-vis the UK’s proposals, the UK would be prepared to leave with no deal in view. In the meantime, 10 Downing Street said all the will and effort would be put into negotiations that went on even throughout the 4-day Tory party gathering in Manchester. Johnson would meanwhile continue to “hit the phones over the next couple of days”, and remained open to meeting EU leaders if they wanted to see him.

    The culture secretary, Nicky Morgan, a former Remainer, also weighed in on the debate explaining in the Observer her gradual change of heart:

    “I know that some people may have been surprised when I took a role in Boris Johnson’s cabinet, but what the critics miss is that there is nothing ultimately to be gained for our country or our constituents in any of us remaining stuck in our views from three years ago,” she wrote arguing there I no way the ongoing Brexit limbo can continue.

    “For that reason, I can support the prime minister’s clear view that we must leave the European Union on 31 October – either with a deal or without one,” she summed up her frank revelation.

    Binding Benn Act

    However, according to Rory Stewart, the former Conservative minister that ran for Tory leadership along with Johnson and who made it clear last week that he was leaving the party and run independently for London mayor,  Johnson risks attracting ire of his supporters by promising to leave the EU by Halloween while being bound by the Benn Act that stipulates a Brexit extension.

    “Politicians often respond by making extreme and extravagant promises that cannot be delivered (‘I will leave on 31 October – do or die),” he said adding that they then put the blame over their “inevitable failure on some mysterious ‘establishment’, making people even angrier.”

    Tangle of Internal Concerns

    Apart from the talks beyond the British borders,  the prime minister remains central in a whole bunch of internal controversies surrounding the EU exit, including a probability of a deadline extension stipulated by the new law adopted by the Parliament back in September before the contested suspension, which the Supreme Court ruled unlawful. More specifically, the Court of Session in Edinburgh is due to come up with a verdict in a case brought by anti-Brexit campaigners who want to ensure he seeks an extension to the UK’s membership if no deal with the EU by 19 October.

    Johnson is meanwhile preparing to “squat” as Prime Minister in 10 Downing Street, even in the event of a vote of no confidence by his own government, in order to ensure that the initial Brexit deadline of 31 October is met, The Sunday Times of London reported.

    According to the edition, as the Government is preparing to outline and review its domestic policy programme in the first Queen’s Speech since 2017, ministers expect it to be voted down by the House of Commons, thereby blocking the PM’s effort to take the new agenda though the parliament. To get the latter done, the prime minister is rumoured to be prepared to dare the Queen to sack him instead of resigning himself.

    While independent MPs are expected to join opposition parties to defend the prime minister, there are rumours that many of the 21 Tory rebels, who were expelled from the party amid a previous Brexit deadlock last month, would still vote with the government, as they are “at heart still Conservatives.”

    Mr Johnson has vowed to use the Queen’s Speech, due to be rounded off with a vote of confidence, to deliver “a bold and ambitious domestic legislative agenda for the renewal of our country after Brexit”.

    Another Delay?

    According to Prime Minister Antii Rine of Finland, the country that currently holds a rotating six-month EU presidency, London is likely to request another extension (the third in a row) of the Brexit deadline in October irrespective of its harsh stance on the deal conditions.

    “It currently seems like there would not be a deal by the end of October and there is a danger of hard Brexit," he went on speaking to German weekly Welt am Sonntag.

    Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent out a proposal to bypass the backstop between the Republic of Ireland and the UK. In the letter to EU leaders, Johnson suggested "the potential creation of an all-island regulatory zone on the island of Ireland, covering all goods." The letter said that  most of the trade would be controlled "electronically" with only a "very small number of physical checks."

    The prime minister indicated that no-deal divorce would be a “failure of statecraft” and threatening to walk away if the bloc doesn’t engage. Having blocked the initiative, the US responded by giving Johnson a maximum of seven days to make his plan acceptable to the European bloc. European ambassadors set 11 October, which is just ahead of a crucial 17 October EU summit,  as the date for a "judgement call," according to key EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who told his colleagues that the government needed to "fundamentally amend its position."

