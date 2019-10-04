‘Call Crazy Rudy’: Trump Lawyer Giuliani Mocked in NYC Subway Ad - Photos

The ad features a picture of US President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani showing a shocked expression. It also includes a list of “services” Giuliani can provide, including “Back-Channel Deals” and “Cable News Appearances.” “Has NO SHAME,” “Will work for FREE!” and “will work when drunk” are also listed.

​A URL on the satirical ad leads to a spoof website: https://crazyrudylaw.com/.

“Need a deal with foreign governments, but prefer not to go through government channels? I'm your man,” a blurb on the website reads. A phone number is also provided on the website. When Sputnik dialed the number, the call was automatically directed to voicemail, with the message: “You’ve called the law offices of Crazy Rudy! We specialize in back-channel deals, cable news appearances and will work when drunk."

The ad’s timing isn’t surprising, given the ongoing impeachment inquiry against Trump initiated by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on September 24.

Giuliani received a subpoena from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Monday, claiming the panel is investigating “credible allegations” that Giuliani acted “as an agent of the President in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the Office of the President.”

US Democrats claim that Trump tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into opening an inquiry against 2020 presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden by allegedly attempting to freeze around $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. The US president has strongly denied the claims, calling the impeachment probe a “hoax.”

“It’s a whole hoax, and you know who’s playing into the hoax? People like you and the fake news media that we have in this country,” Trump told a reporter Wednesday during a press conference.

Trump also took to Twitter Thursday to defend his call with Zelensky, claiming: “There wasn’t ANYTHING said wrong in my conversation with the Ukrainian President. This is a Democrat Scam!”