Register
01:21 GMT +304 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani finishes a television interview at Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 8, 2016

    ‘Call Crazy Rudy’: Trump Lawyer Giuliani Mocked in NYC Subway Ad - Photos

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 61
    Subscribe

    A satirical advertisement that reads “Need a Lawyer? Call Crazy Rudy” mysteriously showed up on a New York City subway train Tuesday afternoon.

    The ad features a picture of US President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani showing a shocked expression. It also includes a list of “services” Giuliani can provide, including “Back-Channel Deals” and “Cable News Appearances.” “Has NO SHAME,” “Will work for FREE!” and “will work when drunk” are also listed.  

    ​A URL on the satirical ad leads to a spoof website: https://crazyrudylaw.com/.

    “Need a deal with foreign governments, but prefer not to go through government channels? I'm your man,” a blurb on the website reads. A phone number is also provided on the website. When Sputnik dialed the number, the call was automatically directed to voicemail, with the message: “You’ve called the law offices of Crazy Rudy! We specialize in back-channel deals, cable news appearances and will work when drunk."

    The ad’s timing isn’t surprising, given the ongoing impeachment inquiry against Trump initiated by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on September 24.

    Giuliani received a subpoena from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Monday, claiming the panel is investigating “credible allegations” that Giuliani acted “as an agent of the President in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the Office of the President.”

    US Democrats claim that Trump tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into opening an inquiry against 2020 presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden by allegedly attempting to freeze around $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. The US president has strongly denied the claims, calling the impeachment probe a “hoax.”

    “It’s a whole hoax, and you know who’s playing into the hoax? People like you and the fake news media that we have in this country,” Trump told a reporter Wednesday during a press conference.

    Trump also took to Twitter Thursday to defend his call with Zelensky, claiming: “There wasn’t ANYTHING said wrong in my conversation with the Ukrainian President. This is a Democrat Scam!”

    Related:

    US House Speaker Pelosi Nixes GOP Request to Suspend Trump Impeachment Probe
    Trump's Request to China to Probe Biden Breaches His Oath of Office - House Intel Chair
    Trump, Zelensky Phone Call Was Not Listened In On by Anyone From Defense Dept - Pentagon
    Top US House Republican Asks Pelosi to Suspend Trump Impeachment Probe
    Pence Backs Trump's Call on Ukraine to Investigate Biden Family for Corruption
    Tags:
    US, lawyer, Rudy Guiliani, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Earth candidate Antonela Paz of Ecuador (C) holds a placard with an environment theme as she poses with other Miss Earth candidates for photos during a press presentation at a hotel in Manila on October 2, 2019.
    Messages for the Planet: Miss Earth 2019 Candidates Take Part in Coastal Cleanup in Philippines
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse