Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed Over Ukraine Documents by House Democrats

Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump's lawyer, has been issued a subpoena by the House Intelligence Committee in connection with Trump's talks with the Ukrainian government.

Giuliani received a subpoena from the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Monday, following that committee's consultation with the Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Reform, and Judiciary committees.

"The committees are investigating the extent to which President Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with our 2020 election and by withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression, as well as any efforts to cover up these matters," the document notes.

House Democrats send subpoena to Rudy Giuliani - 'Your failure or refusal to comply...shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House impeachment inquiry" pic.twitter.com/NzBJXRADoR — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 30, 2019

​"Our inquiry includes an investigation of credible allegations that you acted as an agent of the President in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the Office of the President," the subpoena continues. "A growing public record, including your own statements, indicates that the president, you, and others appear to have pressed the Ukrainian government to pursue two politically-motivated investigations. The first is a prosecution of Ukrainians who provided evidence against Mr. Trump's convicted campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. The second relates to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., who is challenging President Trump for the presidency in 2020."

