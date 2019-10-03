Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shocks 100-Year-Old Fan With Birthday Message - Video

Marie Grover received her 100th birthday gift with the help of the girlfriend of her granddaughter Jamie Klinger. Jamie Klinger knew that Grover became a fan of Johnson more than 20 years ago and decided to surprise her with a shout-out from the actor.
Klinger decided to contact Johnson through mutual friends. In late September, she told Twitter that the plan could work. In a tweet, she tagged the actor, and he suddenly replied.
Johnson agreed to record a congratulatory clip for Grover, who saw the video message on 1 October, and on 2 October, Klinger shared it with the rest of the world:
Happy 100th birthday to Grandmom Grover, I cannot begin to thank @TheRock enough for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/qZ9iOcsiJI— Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) October 2, 2019
Johnson re-posted the video and congratulated Grover once again on her anniversary, and admitted that "such cases are the best side of popularity".
