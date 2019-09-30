'Sexy Policewoman in Moscow Precinct' Photo Op Riles Up Social Media

The photo session evoked a mixed reaction on social media where those netizens who didn’t focus on discussing the model’s looks went on to argue whether the whole stunt was disrespectful towards Russian police.

One Russian girl has apparently managed to cause quite a stir both among the Moscow police and on social media after a racy photo session of hers, which was apparently shot at one of the city precincts, appeared online, local 360 TV channel reports.

The photos which caught the social media crowd’s eye feature the girl, dressed in what seems to be police uniform, making somewhat suggestive poses for the camera, such as resting her long legs on the table while talking on the phone or standing on all fours as if to collect some documents lying on the floor while offering the onlookers a view of her derriere.

© Photo : VK/screenshot Girl during photo shoot in Tverskoy Internal Affairs

According to the media outlet, the model herself is not a member of the force but rather has a sister who is a police officer, though whether the latter had anything to do with this photo op is unclear.

© Photo : VK/screenshot Girl during photo shoot in Tverskoy Internal Affairs

Meanwhile, the Moscow police department told 360 that they are already looking into this incident.

News of this development also stirred a heated discussion on Russian social media network Vkontakte, where netizens argued whether the photo session was appropriate.

As user “Semen Klyukvin” insisted, a precint “isn’t a place for photo sessions, there’s work being done there instead of all this”, describing the photo op as “disrespectful” towards people serving in the Ministry of Interior.

“Beautiful girl! I served myself for 30 years! And she didn’t offend anyone!” user “Pavel Mazurenko” retorted.

“F*cking disgrace”, user “Alexander Severkov” surmised.