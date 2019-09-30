Partial Disclosure: Cindy Crawdford's Daughter's Breast Gets Exposed to Public at Paris Fashion Week

The exposure took place when Gerber was walking the runway while modelling the Valentino Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection.

American supermodel Kaia Gerber, daughter of the modelling world legend Cindy Crawford, has suffered what seems to be an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at the Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, 29 September.

According to the Daily Mail, the accident occurred as Kaia was walking the runway as part of the Valentino Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, when it suddenly became apparent that she wasn’t wearing a bra underneath her outfit.

Kaia Gerber suffers an awkward wardrobe malfunction as she goes braless in daring sheer top while walking the Valentino catwalk at Paris Fashion Week

30 сентября 2019 г.

The model, who turned 18 earlier this month, was clad in a black sheer top paired with a black blazer, a black pencil skirt and black strappy heels.

Gerber made her runway debut in 2017, a few days before she turned sixteen, for Raf Simons' Calvin Klein Collection, previously modelling for magazines such as Vogue, Teen Vogue and Pop Magazine.

This year’s Paris Fashion Week was also attended by supermodel Naomi Campbell who was spotted in the front row at the Off-White spring-summer 2020 show wearing a white blazer with golden chains adorning her cleavage and, apparently, no bra.