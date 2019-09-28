To appear braless in the public when you are almost 50 isn’t hard these days. To appear braless in public, when you are nearly 50 and look stunning is a task within the capacity of one woman – the great Naomi Campbell.

One of the world’s top supermodels is no stranger to amazing the public with smashing outfits. This time the 49-year-old Brit was spotted in the front row at the Off-White spring-summer 2020 show in a white blazer with golden chains adorning her cleavage. For a few seconds, photographers didn’t know where to aim their cameras – at models on the catwalk or the Vogue cover star.

​Campbell recently turned heads when she closed the Yves Saint Laurent show in Paris. This was the first time in 10 years that she had worked with the brand.

Incidentally, the great French designer helped Campbell become the first black woman to appear on the cover of French Vogue. Laurent threatened to withdraw advertising from the magazine if it continued to refuse to feature black models on its cover. Since then, Naomi has graced the covers of more than 500 magazines. The supermodel recently paid tribute to the French maestro on her social media accounts.