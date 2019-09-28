One of the world’s top supermodels is no stranger to amazing the public with smashing outfits. This time the 49-year-old Brit was spotted in the front row at the Off-White spring-summer 2020 show in a white blazer with golden chains adorning her cleavage. For a few seconds, photographers didn’t know where to aim their cameras – at models on the catwalk or the Vogue cover star.
— Andreia Camargo (@camargoandreia) September 27, 2019
Campbell recently turned heads when she closed the Yves Saint Laurent show in Paris. This was the first time in 10 years that she had worked with the brand.
Closing @ysl Spring Summer 2020 tonight was an honor! Thank you @anthonyvaccarello & @pg_dmcasting ♥️♥️ #YSL
Incidentally, the great French designer helped Campbell become the first black woman to appear on the cover of French Vogue. Laurent threatened to withdraw advertising from the magazine if it continued to refuse to feature black models on its cover. Since then, Naomi has graced the covers of more than 500 magazines. The supermodel recently paid tribute to the French maestro on her social media accounts.
Mr. Yves Saint Laurent you believed in me and stood by my side when I needed it most!! Grateful for you and for all the memories we’ve made together over the years.. Kind hearted, creative genius and fashion visionary!! We miss you dearly 🙏🏾 #throwback #Naomiarchives @YSL 🖤 pic.twitter.com/cBandshAiW— Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) September 24, 2019
