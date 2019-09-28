Ouch! Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Star Has Been Defaced With Insults

The news comes amid a row with his former wife, Hollywood actress Amber Heard. The 56-year-old-star claims Heard tried to blackmail him with a photo where he was smoking illegal drugs.

At a time when anger and discontent are expressed via dislikes, memes, and comments on social media, someone has been bold enough to get dressed, go out and vandalise Johnny Depp’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with profanity. The star, which was unveiled in 1999, had three words written on it with a black marker. ”Phoney” was written above Depp’s name, along with “a** b****".

Depp became popular after appearing in Nightmare On Elm Street in 1984 and the TV show “21 Jump Street”, but it’s his roles in “Edward Scissorhands”, “Pirates of the Caribbean”, and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” that made him a super star and earned him the love of millions of people.

In recent years his image has been tarnished by accusations of broken contracts and unpaid fees to his lawyers and managers, epic misspending and a rocky marriage to actress Amber Heard, who has accused him of physical abuse. Depp returned the favour by claiming that he himself was a victim of domestic abuse. According to Depp, 33-year-old Heard put out cigarette on his face and cut his finger with a glass bottle.

However, scandals and accusations have had little effect on his fans’ attitude towards him. They still adore him. Laurie Mariee cleaned the vandalised star with her son and now it looks as good as new.