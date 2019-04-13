Register
02:58 GMT +313 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cast member Johnny Depp and his actress wife Amber Heard arrive for the premiere of the British film Black Mass in London, Britain October 11, 2015.

    New Details Emerge of Johnny Depp’s Alleged Abuse of Ex-Wife (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    © REUTERS / Suzanne Plunkett/Files
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Amber Heard, former wife of actor Johnny Depp, recently filed a court motion in Virginia, offering new details on years of abuse allegedly committed by the actor throughout their relationship. Details of the new allegations surfaced on Wednesday.

    Heard is alleging that Depp's temper was aggravated by his drug and alcohol intake, and that he abused her on multiple occasions.

    French actress Vanessa Paradis poses on May 18, 2018 during a photocall for the film Knife + Heart (Un Couteau dans le Coeur) at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France
    © AFP 2019 / Alberto PIZZOLI
    Paradis Rediscovered: Johnny Depp's Ex Ties Knott as France Beats Argentina
    The Telegraph reported incoherent text messages allegedly sent by Depp to his then-wife, presumably while he was under the influence of alcohol.

    "I wish I were able to bring even just a glimmer of a smile to the pretty face of my most gorgeous of dreams and darkest nightmares," Depp appeared to text. "I love you far too much for you and I to be these heinous slingling insults like we do/did."

    "It is not anything that I am particularly proud of to have participated in… And, I regret giving it life," he allegedly said.

    ​On another occasion, when Depp allegedly pulled out "large chunks of [Heard's] hair and scalp," the actress recalled how her then-husband had "slapped me hard, grabbed me by my hair, and dragged me from a stairwell to the office to the living room to the kitchen to the bedroom and then to the guest room."

    Tweet with images of Physical Abuse:

    ​In a statement to entertainment magazine People, Depp's lawyer rejected the latest claims made by Heard, calling them a "hoax."

    "Yesterday's filing, made by a woman with a prior arrest and incarceration for domestic abuse, presented Amber Heard's new lies," the lawyer said, referring to Heard's 2009 arrest for alleged domestic violence against then-girlfriend Tasya van Ree.

    In a 2016 deposition video, Heard is seen answering questions from Depp's lawyers, alleging she prevented Depp and his violent temper from physically hurting her sister during a confrontation.

    "I would've done what anybody who has a child or a sister would've done," she said. "I acted defensively in her life. I saw her standing on top of a flight of stairs, and trying to interrupt a fight in between him and I."

    Depp and Heard married in February 2015, and their divorce was finalized in January 2017. Following the divorce, both actors signed non-disclosure agreements barring them from discussing their relationship publicly.

    Depp's lawyers filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit in March against Heard after she authored a Washington Post op-ed in which she spoke on abuse and the retaliation faced by women who speak out against domestic violence. Although the December 2018 piece did not name Depp, his lawyers have stated that Heard was clearly referring to him.

    Related:

    Indian Actress Wants Hollywood to Be More ‘Race Representative’ – Report
    Conor McGregor Challenges 'Hollywood Actress' Mark Wahlberg for UFC Shares
    Hollywood Stars, "Netflix Killer" & Other Items on Apple's Big Reveal Day
    Chinese HORRIFIED to Land in Arctic Russian Town Instead of Dining in Hollywood
    'Communist News Network': Billboard Trolling CNN Pops Up in Hollywood
    Tags:
    Hollywood, domestic abuse, abuse, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, Los Angeles
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse