Following in Ivanka’s Footsteps: Jennifer Lopez Attends Public Event Bra-less

Ivanka Trump recently caused a Twitterstorm after the US first daughter seemed to appear braless during her father’s speech at the UN General Assembly, with American singer J. Lo now following her example in what looks like an emerging trend among America’s top celebrities.

Jennifer Lopez has left her fans with their jaws dropped after arriving at the presentation of her new fragrance “Promise” in New York in a tight-fitting suit that demonstrated the deep neckline of the 50-year-old actress, who did not find it necessary to complete her look with a bra.

The actress and singer looked stunning in her white outfit, accentuated by a leather strap and large jewellery, accompanied by her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, and seemed generally unbothered by the fact that the public could spot a glimpse of her uncovered bosom.

However, this stylish appearance could not be compared to the recent hullabaloo that broke out after Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka arrived to a high profile event at the UN General Assembly seemingly braless.

The US first daughter, who is well-known for her peculiar fashion choices, decided to listen to her father’s speech while wearing a blue blouse that appeared to be too tight to conceal her nipples through her shirt.

Netizens could not avoid spotting the absence of the undergarment in the Trump adviser’s outfit, arguing that she might need bra-fitting advice for official events in the future.

Hi @IvankaTrump



Do you need me to take you for a proper bra fitting? You seems to need one.



You're welcome,

Red — Red™️ (@Redpainter1) September 23, 2019