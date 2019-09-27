Following in Ivanka’s Footsteps: Jennifer Lopez Attends Public Event Bra-less

Jennifer Lopez has left her fans with their jaws dropped after arriving at the presentation of her new fragrance “Promise” in New York in a tight-fitting suit that demonstrated the deep neckline of the 50-year-old actress, who did not find it necessary to complete her look with a bra.
The actress and singer looked stunning in her white outfit, accentuated by a leather strap and large jewellery, accompanied by her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, and seemed generally unbothered by the fact that the public could spot a glimpse of her uncovered bosom.
However, this stylish appearance could not be compared to the recent hullabaloo that broke out after Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka arrived to a high profile event at the UN General Assembly seemingly braless.
The US first daughter, who is well-known for her peculiar fashion choices, decided to listen to her father’s speech while wearing a blue blouse that appeared to be too tight to conceal her nipples through her shirt.
Does the #IvankaCollection not have padded bras? @IvankaTrump #UNGA pic.twitter.com/lTsNTLssQX— Clear Eyed Traveler (@cleareyedtrvlr) September 23, 2019
Netizens could not avoid spotting the absence of the undergarment in the Trump adviser’s outfit, arguing that she might need bra-fitting advice for official events in the future.
Hi @IvankaTrump— Red™️ (@Redpainter1) September 23, 2019
Do you need me to take you for a proper bra fitting? You seems to need one.
You're welcome,
Red
Are you ever wearing a bra?? You and your stepmommy need to cover up and be more decent when representing America!! pic.twitter.com/2bx226WP4U— Trump D Lying weather man (@tomorrowsnews11) September 24, 2019
