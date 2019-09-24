Netizens Fume Over 'Braless' Ivanka Trump at UN General Assembly - Photos

Ivanka Trump had a really busy weekend on the eve of the UN General Assembly in New York, as she attended designer pal Misha Nonoo’s Rome wedding, where she treated fashion fans to an eyeful of spectacular garments, ranging from a champagne colored sweeping gown with a cape to designer dresses made of glittering gold fringe.

Ivanka Trump may have sported a chic all business look for the UN General Assembly, where she arrived after a weekend attending the wedding of her friend, designer Misha Nonoo, but netizens were left guessing if perhaps she had forgotten to pack a bra.

That particular undergarment seemed conspicuously absent as she arrived wearing a thin blue blouse on 23 September while she watched her father Donald Trump‘s speech.

The 37-year-old’s possible wardrobe malfunction offered the attendees from all around the world more than a glimpse of the outline of her nipples through her shirt.

Aside from that misstep, her outfit was quite pretty, as she donned a $2,130 white knee-length Prada skirt that featured a pattern of yellow roses growing up it.

The understated elegance was a far cry from the elaborate gowns she wore during Misha’s wedding weekend: a champagne coloured gown with a cape and gold belt for the ceremony proper, followed by a dress made of glittering gold fringe.

​Twitter erupted into a frenzy of comments, with many outraged at the flippancy of going seemingly braless at such a high-profile event.

Ivanka Trump heads out in NYC

​Daughter and adviser of the US President Donald Trump, Ivanka is constantly attending events that require her to dress up.

Alas, accidents do happen and, sometimes, her outfits don't go as planned.

In September, Ivanka visited Bogotá, Colombia, and met with female police cadets at General Santander National Police Academy.

While there, she wore a $1,650 forest-green dress with fanned sleeves.

However, the dress caused some difficulties, as her sleeves flared up every time a gust of wind blew through the air.