How Do You Like That, Elon Musk? SpaceX Founder Invited to Russia Via Billboard Stunt

While billboards serve as the offline component of the invitation, its online part is comprised of a website featuring a humorous music video.

Famous entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is probably in for quite a surprise after a rather peculiar invitation to a business event scheduled to take place in Russia’s Kuban region in October.

The invitation in question is apparently comprised of billboards installed in the vicinity of the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, bearing a message that reads “Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?” (“How do you like that, Elon Musk?”).

The QR code displayed on the billboards leads to a website called welcomeelon.com which provides some details about the upcoming event.

"Dear Elon, the only thing this video will hack is your heart. Join us in inspiring young entrepreneurs across Russia and the world as we create a more unified platform for invention and trust," a statement posted on the website states, followed by a humorous music video.

At this time, it remains unclear who installed the billboards or whether Musk is aware of the invitation.