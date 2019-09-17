Jesus 'is This Girl': US Comedian Likens Greta Thunberg to Christ

Sarah Silverman also bashed the “evangelicals who preach Noah and ark,” claiming that they are “totally blind to it all happening right in front of their eyes”.

The praise received by teenage Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg seems to have gone up a notch after American stand-up comedian Sarah Silverman apparently compared her to none other than Jesus Christ.

Tweeting a link to an interview with Tunberg on The Daily Show, Silverman inquired whether people think they “will recognize Jesus when he comes back”, stating that she sees him “all around” and that “he is this girl”.

You think you will recognize Jesus when he comes back? I see him all around. He is this girl. And y’all don’t even see it. https://t.co/TAB5YafOQ0 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) 14 сентября 2019 г.

“The irony of it being most lost on the evangelicals who preach Noah and ark and are so totally blind to it all happening right in front of their eyes”, Silverman added in a follow-up post.

The tweet quickly evoked a barrage of praise on social media, with social media users lauding Thunberg and what she stands for.

Greta is a superhero. ❤️ — Delilia O'Malley (@DeliliaOMalley) 14 сентября 2019 г.

Flickers of light in unbearable darkness. Hope her spark catches on. I want to believe in the power of good again. — rz (@blergza) 15 сентября 2019 г.

She is amazing, and I have so much respect for her. — Kate Andrews (@smudgenancy) 14 сентября 2019 г.

I love when she said the difference between Sweden and the US is that in Sweden climate change is a fact, and in the US, it’s do you believe in climate change? Shocking and true!! — Courtney #TeamPelosi (@CourtneySwans20) 15 сентября 2019 г.

Not everyone, however, appeared to be fond of Thunberg.

No surprise that climate faith fanaticism is a big in in America, where they believe almost anything they see or read. — JohnFM (@JohnA_F_M) 14 сентября 2019 г.

And some people brought forth rather peculiar theories about Christ.