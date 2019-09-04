Bollywood Actress Swara Bhaskar Slams BJP Politician for ‘Liking’ Abusive Twitter Comment

New Delhi (Sputnik): Fans and followers of Bollywood actress Swarna Bhaskar have trolled a parliamentarian from India’s ruling nationalistic Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “liking” a Twitter comment with sexist overtones.

Swara had recently shared a black and white picture of herself in traditional Indian attire wearing a heavy necklace and earrings.

Kahin door jab din dhal jaaye... pic.twitter.com/1w96O1ROat — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) 2 September 2019

Although the actress drew heaps of praise for her Desi looks, a user mocked and trolled her for a masturbation scene she performed in the hit Bollywood flick "Veere Di Wedding".

However, more than the troll, what shocked Swara was the fact that the user's comment was endorsed by BJP MP Lallu Singh, who represents the Faizabad Constituency of northern Uttar Pradesh in the parliament’s lower house.

An infuriated Swara shared screenshots of Singh liking the comment and expressed shock at the parliamentarian's act. She further reminded the lawmaker that he represents the district where Hindu lord Rama was believed to have been born and hence he should act responsibly.

Netizens too expressed their disappointment at Singh’s act and slammed the BJP politician for liking the troll’s comment.

Not cool at all! While being Member of Parliament and all that 🙄 — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) 3 September 2019

Extremely shameful..in solidarity, Swara — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) 3 September 2019

Indian audiences tend to associte your real life with reel life. That's why Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar are considered biggest patriots and an actress doing bold scenes as cheap. — Tejender (@tejender000) 3 September 2019

We dont even know him. He is absolutely insignificant person, name says it all, must have won due to Modi wave,his act shows his contribution to the society "UNGLI"......So chill, these are the so called Sanskari lot.

Just avoid them👍 — Mrigendra Kr Singh (@MK_Singh13) 3 September 2019

Mr. Prime Minister @narendramodi, will you please look into it, to save the face of country's culture and respect of woman?



Your action will surely boost the real 'beti bachao, bet padho' project. — Satya_Vachan ಸತ್ಯವಚನ (@ShantirBhavatu) 3 September 2019

As the matter spread like a wildfire on social media, Singh was quick to take note of it and issued an apology to Swara. The parliamentarian said that he had mistakenly liked the comment while scrolling through his Twitter feed and he had no intentions of demeaning the actress.

यह कृत्य में अनजाने में scroll करते वक़्त हुआ होगा जिसके लिए मैं क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ। मेरा इस तरह का कोई उद्देश्य किसी की भावनाओं को आहत करने का कभी नही रहा है। आप मेरे सामाजिक व व्यक्तिगत जीवन के बारे में स्वयं पता कर सकती है। — Lallu Singh (@LalluSinghBJP) 3 September 2019

Swara, a vocal critic of the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, often faces backlash for her Twitter rants, which some netizens find to be “anti-patriotic”.