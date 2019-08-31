Video: Tennis Star Rafael Nadal Saves Child From Stampede During Autograph Signings

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal was giving autographs when he saw a crying boy getting squashed by a crowd of teenage fans.

A video of the incident appeared on the tournament's Twitter account. Nadal saw a crying boy among a crowd of his fans and rescued him. He consoled the boy and put his signature on a baseball cap.

Rafael Nadal has advanced to the third round of US Open after Thanasi Kokkinakis got an injury during the game and had to quit. Now the Spanish star will play Hyeon Chung from South Korea. ​