Register
21:16 GMT +328 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron meeting the leaders of China and EU

    'DesculpaBrigitte': Brazilians Apologise to French First Lady for Bolsonaro’s Facebook Remark

    © Sputnik / Ирина Калашникова
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A recent spat between the Brazilian and French presidents over fires raging in the Amazon led to an unpleasant exchange of comments on a personal level when Jair Bolsonaro allegedly mocked Macron’s wife on social media, sparking a wave of criticism from Brazilians.

    Brazilians have taken to social media in order to send their apologies to Brigitte Macron, the 66-year-old wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, for remarks made by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who recently humiliated the first lady with a comment on social media.

    The story unfolded when one of Bolsonaro’s supporters posted a picture on the Brazilian president’s Facebook page comparing Brigitte Macron to Michelle Bolsonaro, the Brazilian head of state's wife, who is 29 years younger than her French counterpart, commenting “you understand now why Macron persecutes Bolsonaro".

    The Brazilian president, in turn, liked the comment and responded by saying “do not humiliate the man hahaha".

    When asked about the remarks during a press conference on Monday, 26 August, President Macron said that they were “extremely disrespectful” to his wife and France’s first lady.

    "It's sad, and it's sad first of all for him and Brazilians. Brazilian women are probably feeling ashamed of their president", Macron said at the G7 press conference.

    Macron also hinted at Bolsonaro’s unprofessionalism following his comment by adding that he hopes that the people of Brazil “will very soon have a president who is up to the job”.

    Brazilians rushed to social media in order to apologise for their president’s comments, with the “Desculpa Brigitte” hashtag – which can be translated from Portuguese as “Sorry Brigitte” – becoming a trend on Twitter. Many users expressed their condolences to the French president’s wife by condemning Bolsonaro’s remarks.  

    One message even came from Brazilian novelist and famous author of “The Alchemist” Paulo Coelho, who apologised to Brigitte Macron in French for “the crisis, the hysteria of Bolsonaro toward France, the French president and the French first lady”.

    Some, however, used the opportunity to compare President Macron's looks with his Brasilian counterpart Bolsonaro – often perceived as not being in the latter's favour.

    "Bread the devil kneaded // french bread" - Zaqueu Castelamary joked. 

    ​"But don't humiliate man", one user wrote, mimicking Bolsonaro’s earlier comment.

    It has been reported by France24 that news about abundance of comments reached Brigitte Macron, who was apparently touched by the messages and support from the Brazilian community.

    In the meantime, the Amazon rainforest, which produces around 20% of our planet’s oxygen, continues to burn in Brazil, with Macron announcing on 26 August that the G7 would send Amazonian countries financial support worth of 20 million euros. Jair Bolsonaro, however, rejected the offer following the unfavourable exchange of comments with Emmanuel Macron, who had earlier also pressed him on his inaction in relation to the wildfires, arguing that Brazil would accept financial aid only if the French president publicly retracted his criticism.

    Tags:
    Twitter, France, Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women in bikinis sunbathing (Australian photographer Julia Coddington)
    Aesthetics of Ordinary Life: Winners of 2019 London Street Photography Festival
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse