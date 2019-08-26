Twitter Goes Mad as Top YouTuber PewDiePie Sets New Record Reaching 100 Million Subscribers

Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg reached 100 million subscribers on YouTube, becoming the first individual creator to do so, with even YouTube recognizing his achievement.

The Swedish YouTuber reached the milestone on August 24, shortly after his marriage video was uploaded, and he was almost immediately showered with congratulations as he crossed the mark.

PewDiePie lost his race to 100 million to Indian music channel T-Series, currently sitting at 109 million, but it’s far more impressive that he’s hit the milestone as an individual creator, and no one is even close to him. Third place on the site behind him and T-Series is 5-Minute Crafts with 60 million.

Even though Kjellberg‘s relationship with the platform could be described as complicated after past controversies, including one where he said the n-word on a stream and where Pewds slammed YouTube’s Rewind, making his own which became way more popular, YouTube itself actually acknowledged PewDiePie’s milestone, creating their own tribute for him.

Married to @marziapie 💍

Revived our love of Minecraft ⛏️

Reached 100 million subscribers on YouTube ✔️

What a month to celebrate and congratulate @PewDiePie 👊 pic.twitter.com/4rGuNDDwyx — YouTube (@YouTube) August 25, 2019

Numerous famous friends and many of his fellow YouTubers also offered their congrats to celebrate the massive achievement, including Jacksepticeye, who often teams up with PewDiePie in his Minecraft series, James Charles and Mr. Beast, who played a major role in last year’s “Subscribe to PewDiePie” campaign on social media. YouTube's head of gaming, Ryan 'Fwiz' Wyatt also congratulated him on the massive feat, noting that in 2019 alone Pewds had gained more subscribers than the population of his home country of Sweden.

I’m honestly so proud that @pewdiepie hit 100m subs, he works so hard and is literally one of the kindest youtubers I’ve ever met 🥺 team sister fister for life — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 25, 2019

Felix actually hit 100 million subs. That's absolute madness!

No one deserves it more. Consistently humble, incredibly hard working and one of the nicest guys I've met. Massive congrats!! — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) August 25, 2019

We stan — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) August 25, 2019

In 2019 alone, @pewdiepie has gained 20.4 million subscribers - more than double the population of his home country of Sweden. Congrats on 100 million subscribers, Felix! pic.twitter.com/HjxhiCIY2P — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) August 25, 2019

Other users from Pewdiepie’s growing audience, including brands and big companies, didn’t stay quiet either and joined the chorus of well-wishers.

Pewdiepie got married and hit 100,000,000 subscribers in the same week...



Absolute goals right there. Major congrats to him! — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 25, 2019

I remember when the first YouTuber (Fred) hit 1 million subscribers



Then a couple years later @pewdiepie was the first to pass 10 million subscribers



Today he's on pace to be the first individual to pass 100,000,000



Whoa. Early congrats to Felix and the entire #teaminternet — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 24, 2019

Congrats on 100M Subscribers @pewdiepie 🥳 It’s hard to think of anyone more deserving! — Vikkstar ★ (@Vikkstar123) August 25, 2019