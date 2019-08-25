Tuesday was a big day for PewDiePie and all his fans as the proclaimed King of YouTube became a husband for his better half Marzia Bisognin, also known as CutiePieMarzia.

Felix Kjellberg (Pewds' real name) and his longtime partner got engaged last spring, when Marzia shared a post on Instagram with the caption "Felix proposed!"

This time it was Pewds' turn to bring the good news to the world. Felix posted touching photos of the wedding on Twitter with a message saying "I'm the happiest I can be", confirming their marriage.

We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be ❤️ I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) August 20, 2019

Even though the two posted ample photos of their celebration on social media, the couple had teased their fans for a week by not uploading a video of their special day. Their fans' torment finally ended on August 24, when PewDiePie posted a full-length tear-jerking video of his wedding to YouTube.

The video lets viewers spend the whole special day with the couple and their families and friends. It also gives zero chance not to cry, especially with Pewds giving an emotional speech.

"I am most of all happy and grateful to be Marzia’s husband," he said. "We met at a time where I was feeling very lost, but every day since I met Marzia have been the best days of my life."

The video touched not only fans' hearts, but also internet stars' like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and YouTuber "Jacksepticeye".

"Congrats felix :)", wrote Ninja.

​"This was beautiful! It's a treat to see how happy you guys are," said Jacksepticeye on Twitter.