Fans Call Upon Robert Downey Jr to Save Spider-Man Amid Sony-Disney Debacle

While people appealed to Downey Jr via various social media platforms, Tom Holland himself posted a small photo session on Instagram featuring both him and “Mr Stark.”

While some disgruntled fans of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man are apparently preparing to "storm" the Sony Pictures headquarters in New York City in order to protest the tragic fate that befell their favourite character, others have turned their attention to American actor Robert Downey Jr., the man who played Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, calling him to help save Spidey.

While some implored Downey to help via Twitter, some even left their pleas in the comment section on the actors’ Instagram page.

Only you have a big enough influence to help Spidey stay where he belongs. I’m asking you, @RobertDowneyJr please take into account the lasting legacy Iron Man has on the entire MCU and how that legacy desperately needs Spider-Man and Tom Holland. Please help #boycottSony — Strawa5 (@Strawa51) 22 августа 2019 г.

i’m praying robert downey jr would buy sony just to have tom holland as our friendly neighborhood spider-man in the mcu again pls — honey ‎⎊⧗ | bw 254 (@STARKNDOWNEY) 21 августа 2019 г.

Robert Downey Jr. is going to pull out his own money and pay Sony to give Spider-man back. — pat bonk streams on mixer (@Alexbald34) 21 августа 2019 г.

"Imagine dying to save Spider-Man and a couple months later he just wooshed from your universe," user "_pimmeke_076_" complained under a post about The Rolling Stones and NASA, while "charlie.cc4" wondered aloud about "the difference between sony and trash?"

Meanwhile, Tom Holland posted a short photo session featuring him and Downey Jr. apparently hanging out, with a somewhat cryptic caption: "We did it Mr Stark!"

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram We did it Mr Stark! Публикация от Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) 22 Авг 2019 в 7:13 PDT

This development comes after a shocking reveal about a failed agreement between Sony Pictures and Disney essentially resulted in Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man being removed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.