Fans Rally to 'Storm Sony And Bring Spider-Man Home' in a Joke Facebook Event

The event’s organisers did not make it precisely clear how serious they are, but insisted that their goal is a peaceful demonstration and that “violence will not be tolerated.”

As the day of the much-touted online parody event known as “Storm Area 51” draws near, disgruntled fans of the popular comic book and Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero Spider-Man have apparently also found themselves a place to storm in the near future, outlining their plans on Facebook.

The description of the event, which is scheduled for 19 October, stated that the participants will “storm Sony Pictures in solidarity dressed in Spider-Man costumes and bring our boy home.”

And while it wasn’t immediately clear how serious the organisers actually are, they also noted that the event “is a peaceful demonstration and violence will not be tolerated.”

News of this event quickly spread across Twitter as well, with a number of netizens jokingly urging people storm Sony HQ instead of participating in the upcoming “Area 51 Raid”.

Forget Area 51! We need to storm Sony and get Spider-man back! They cant stop all of us! #SaveSpidermanFromSony pic.twitter.com/lbvHT50QC5 — Ed Brown (@Edwashere1980) 22 августа 2019 г.

Forget the raid of Area 51... Who wants to storm Sony HQ on September 20th??? #SaveSpidey pic.twitter.com/9u8Q9F9Yag — Gianna LaPerna (@ggiannallaperna) 21 августа 2019 г.

i have a good idea: why don’t we storm Sony instead of Area 51? #SaveSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/PGP5tL9Bin — ✯ alex (@valdezloki) 21 августа 2019 г.

So I propose #stormsonytosavespidey instead of raiding Area 51 we raid Sony on September 20 to get our beloved Spider-Man back, I'll bring cookies and drinks for anyone who decides to come, then we'll STORM THROUGH THEIR DOORS AND BRING SPIDEY BACK HOME TO MARVEL WHERE HE BELONGS pic.twitter.com/No5t4ZoWVg — Abby (@Avengers_WDW) 20 августа 2019 г.

This development comes after a shocking reveal about a failed agreement between Sony Pictures and Disney essentially resulted in Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man being removed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.