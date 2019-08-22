According to reports, Samuel Foster and his co-workers had set up a large event tent at the Esso Club in Clemson for a Clemson University event.
Suddenly a strong wind gust lifted two workers and the tent into the air.
Samuel Foster was raised into the air and luckily landed on a roof’s gutter.
“It took a second to register, but then I’m, like, 20 feet in the air. And all I could think about was, ‘I’ve got to land on this roof,’” Foster said as quoted by the Breitbart media outlet.
WATCH: The moment a tent was picked up/damaged at the ESSO Club in #Clemson as a severe storm moved through the area. @KendraKentWx @BenDorenbachWx @NWSGSP #severeweather #sctweets pic.twitter.com/CO0y3eRL8z— Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) August 19, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)