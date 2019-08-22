Two people were hurt after fast-moving winds barrelled into a South Carolina town as they were securing an event tent.

According to reports, Samuel Foster and his co-workers had set up a large event tent at the Esso Club in Clemson for a Clemson University event.

Suddenly a strong wind gust lifted two workers and the tent into the air.

Samuel Foster was raised into the air and luckily landed on a roof’s gutter.

“It took a second to register, but then I’m, like, 20 feet in the air. And all I could think about was, ‘I’ve got to land on this roof,’” Foster said as quoted by the Breitbart media outlet.