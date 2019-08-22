Ex Famous Porn Star Jenni Lee Discovered Living Homeless with ‘Genuine Friends’ in Las Vegas Tunnels

US porn star Jenni Lee, who is ranked 119th on Pornhub's list of best porn actresses, was unexpectedly found living in the tunnels beneath the Las Vegas Strip last month among homeless people.

Lee, whose real name is Stephanie Sadorra, was interviewed by a Dutch news program for a documentary about the network of tunnels occupied by hundreds of homeless people.

“I actually got very famous. Maybe a little too famous,” she said in the documentary that aired on RTL 5. “I should still be in the top 100 on some list somewhere. I used to be so hot.”

Despite no access to running water, Sadorra insisted she was happy living underground in the tight-knit community because people were more accepting, adding that “everybody's really respectful.”

“Everybody's good to each other, which I don't think you find much (above ground). I'm happy, I have everything I need here,” she said.

It is not clear how long Sadorra, who is originally from Clarksville, Tennessee, has been homeless or how she made her way into the tunnels. She said in the interview that “hardships build camaraderie” and that she believed being underground in the tunnels had allowed her to make more genuine friends.

Sadorra’s Pornhub profile still has about 45,000 subscribers and she has roughly 135 million views on the porn website. She started out modelling at the age of 19 and featured in some TV commercials, starring in her first hardcore adult film aged 21.