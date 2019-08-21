Twitter Ablaze as Trump Gets Praised as 'King of Israel, Second Coming of God'

The US president simply wrote "thank you for the very nice words" in response to the praise heaped upon him.

US President Donald Trump has once again demonstrated his uncanny knack for riling up social media after he thanked American conservative author and radio host Wayne Allyn Root for declaring him “the greatest president for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world.”

In a recent tweet, the US president quoted Root as saying that the “Jewish people in Israel” love Trump “like he’s the King of Israel” and “like he’s the second coming of God”, though “American Jews don’t know him or like him.”

....like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God...But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21 августа 2019 г.

​"Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words," Trump wrote, describing the praise heaped upon him simply as "wow!"

But many social media users did not seem to agree with this assessment and quickly seized the opportunity to let Trump know what they thought about him.

This moron spends almost all of his time watching Fox, golfing, tweeting, or looking through other Twitter accounts on the far right for something complimenting him to retweet.

Get this freak OUT NOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/NuZofOKya1 — Sarah🌊 (@Sarah_SKG_1983) 21 августа 2019 г.

I am Jewish, my family is Jewish and NONE of us support you or would ever vote for you. You are GARBAGE! Nothing but a Nazi wannabee and a White Supremacist. NO JEW in their right mind would ever support you and your sick administration! You DO NOT speak for us!! — U.S. Blues 🌊🌊🌊 (@starshine731) 21 августа 2019 г.

Some also turned their attention to Root, recalling what the man had to say about a deadly shooting in Las Vegas in 2017 and labelling him as a conspiracy theorist.

Wayne Allyn Root after the Las Vegas mass shooting claimed the shooter was part of ISIS as he tried to gin up hate of Muslims. No wonder Trump loves him - both anti-Muslim bigots who love conspiracies. https://t.co/ajZmAV7Dci pic.twitter.com/GLmMuWZejE — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) 21 августа 2019 г.

Yes, Wayne Allyn Root, a conspiracy theorist who promotes anti-Semitic George Soros attacks.



More racist blather. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) 21 августа 2019 г.

A number of people, including the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, praised Trump, describing him as a friend to Israel and to the Jewish people.

We love president Trump in Israel! The best friend the Jewish people ever had in the White House! Thank you! ❤️🇺🇸🇮🇱 — Yair Netanyahu 🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) 21 августа 2019 г.