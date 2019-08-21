YouTube Star Trisha Paytas Flaunts ‘Botched’ Breast Implants in Nude Photos

This was the 31-year-old blonde's second breast surgery operation in two years; Paytas is known for her sitting-on-the-kitchen-floor confessions and nervous breakdowns. The revelation drew particular interest from fans and haters alike.

Trisha Paytas, a popular US vlogger, has taken to Instagram to spread the word about her seemingly unsuccessful breast augmentation to her 2.5 million fans.

Paytas, 31, who runs a daily lifestyle-oriented YouTube vlog and is pursuing a music career, has always been vocal about her personal issues.

Now, she plans on monetising them.

On Sunday, she posted a censored before-and-after collage, saying that her uncut “plastic surgery botched story” was available for a fee on her Patreon account, where she posts adult content for her more lascivious fans.

Questions about Paytas’s breast surgery emerged last week, after she tweeted what was supposed to be a seductive video of herself undressing on a bed, only to expose apparently misplaced nipples and scarring from surgical incision.

The comments were quickly inundated by trolls mocking her mishap.

“Your plastic surgeon did the same thing to your tits that my genetics did to my legs,” wrote disabled comedian Ricky Berwick.

Honest TeamYouTube, a parody account pretending to address YouTubers on behalf of the platform, thanked Paytas for “being so brave to show your subscribers what can happen when surgeries go wrong.”

Thank you Trisha for being so brave to show your subscribers what can happen when surgeries go wrong.



It’s always very important to carefully choose the right clinic/hospital and surgeon and never ever trying to save money.



Thank you!

Honest TeamYouTube — Honest TeamYouTube ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@HonestGoogle) August 16, 2019

“When you get a boob job on Groupon,” another user quipped.

When you get a boob job on Groupon — nikk. ✝ (@nikkideejay) August 16, 2019

Trisha Paytas, who has featured in reality shows Celebrity Big Brother and The Reality House, had already had breast surgery back in 2017; the operation appeared to go down much better than the latest surgical procedure.

She shared a before-and-after photo in February 2017 saying that she was “happy” with the results.

“I'm always super honest about the work I've had done. I'm all about loving yourself but I'm also a firm believer, if you're unhappy with something , fix it!” she wrote at the time.