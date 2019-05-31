PewDiePie Starts Feud With US YouTuber Trisha Paytas, Calls Her ‘Liar’

In recent months, Swedish vlogger Felix Kjellberg, aka YouTube king PewDiePie, has been involved in a race to be the most subscribed channel with Indian media giant T-Series. After ending the epic stand-off, he decided to catch up with YouTube brawls that he might have been missing amid the showdown.

Pewds, who has an over 96-million-strong subscribership, has dedicated his segment Cringe Thursday to lambasting US vlogger Trisha Paytas, breathing new life into her months-old feuds with other social media celebrities. He roasted the vlogger from California, known for her lifestyle videos as well as attempts to pursue a musical career, over her rows with fellow bloggers, who have slammed her appearance and behaviour.

One of them, Nikocado Avocado from Columbia, accused Paytas of ghosting him. According to the Columbian vlogger, she first suggested that he come to California to collaborate, but then avoided meeting him. According to Pewds, she thereafter tried to lie and come out as the victim in the situation.

“She just completely changed the story, because Trisha can’t be the bad person. The reason why she ghosted him was because she was scared of him. That’s right. Because Nikocado Avocado had a thumbnail where he had a knife and said, ‘I’ve had enough’, and she’s just scared of him”, PewDiePie insisted.

He also sided with another blogger, Ethan Klein, who lambasted Paytas for heavily photo shopping her Instagram pictures, subsequently receiving a venomous response from her.

“I think that’s pretty fair. Tweeting someone’s pregnant wife how to raise their child and to leave their husband. Jesus Christ, could she have been any more gross about it?” Pewds noted sarcastically.

The Swedish blogger, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, also mocked Paytas over her videos where she weeps videos on the kitchen floor, branding her a “liar, manipulator, playing the victim”, and “aggressive”.

His call-out video lasted about 15 minutes and gained more than 3 million views in a single day. Trisha Paytas, whose fan base is far smaller than Pewds’, responded with another kitchen floor vlog post, lasting almost 40 minutes. She decided to use the media attention that PewDiePie attracted to speak about her mental problems and sensitive nature once again.

PewDiePie had had the most subscribed channel since 2013, but has now been overthrown by T-Series, which entered the race months ago after seeing a major surge in its follower base last year due to India’s recent widespread procurement of Wi-Fi, thanks to mobile network provider Jio.

Their feud turned into a show, with a live subscriber counter, Pewds’ two diss tracks– “B*tch Lasagna” and “Congratulations”, lawsuits, as well as attempts to throw all sorts of shade at each other in a bid to spice up the race.