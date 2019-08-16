Elon Musk's 'Nuke Mars' Post Sends Twitter Ballistic

Some netizens argued that Musk's proposed move might actually turn out to be an effective terraforming method, while others wondered if the SpaceX founder was even talking about a planet in the first place.

Famous entrepreneur and tech mogul Elon Musk has managed to once again stun his sizeable social media audience with a peculiar proposition which involves nuclear weapons and one of the planets in our solar system.

In his recent tweet, the entrepreneur simply wrote "Nuke Mars!" adding "T-shirt soon" in a follow-up message. The exact meaning of his messages wasn’t immediately clear.

T-shirt soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 16 августа 2019 г.

​Social media users appeared to take Musk’s sudden declaration in their stride, generally responding with jokes and meme pictures.

Some argued, perhaps jokingly, that unleashing nukes on Mars might be a good way to terraform the planet.

Actually, it is. It's an effective way to terraform. Would help release water and warm the planet. As for radiation, it's actually already a pretty dangerous place for that. So wouldn't really change that much. — Farmboy8655 (@farmboy8655) 16 августа 2019 г.

And there were also those who quipped that perhaps Musk wasn’t actually referring to a planet.