Elon Musk's 'Nuke Mars' Post Sends Twitter Ballistic

Famous entrepreneur and tech mogul Elon Musk has managed to once again stun his sizeable social media audience with a peculiar proposition which involves nuclear weapons and one of the planets in our solar system.
In his recent tweet, the entrepreneur simply wrote "Nuke Mars!" adding "T-shirt soon" in a follow-up message. The exact meaning of his messages wasn’t immediately clear.
T-shirt soon— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 16 августа 2019 г.
Social media users appeared to take Musk’s sudden declaration in their stride, generally responding with jokes and meme pictures.
16 августа 2019 г.
On my way. pic.twitter.com/07FDsOyQbL— Dodge Ram Owner (@RamLover69) 16 августа 2019 г.
16 августа 2019 г.
16 августа 2019 г.
Some argued, perhaps jokingly, that unleashing nukes on Mars might be a good way to terraform the planet.
Actually, it is. It's an effective way to terraform. Would help release water and warm the planet. As for radiation, it's actually already a pretty dangerous place for that. So wouldn't really change that much.— Farmboy8655 (@farmboy8655) 16 августа 2019 г.
And there were also those who quipped that perhaps Musk wasn’t actually referring to a planet.
Guys he means Mars Bars. pic.twitter.com/FwCgx6H6tj— DistortedVids (And other stuff) (@distortedvideos) 16 августа 2019 г.
