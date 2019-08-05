Elon Musk Left Netizens Open-Mouthed After Bizarre Tweet Involving the Queen and Teletubbies

Elon Musk sparked a number of reactions after he posted a bizarre meme comparing the outfits worn by Queen’s Elizabeth II with the British TV series Teletubbies on Sunday.
The comment “Queen Bee” that he left led to a wave of speculation from social media users, who tried to ascertain a deeper meaning to the post, with some speculating that it could be connected to the launch of a new Tesla.
One user even decided to continue the trend by adding Musk’s face to Teletubbies’ figures.
Others confined their reactions to philosophical questions such as “Cool but why”.
It is not the first Musk’s tweet that has referred to the “Bee” topic, with some of his previous tweets indicating references to colourful insects.
Musk’s tweets came just a year after a scandal broke when he tweeted about taking Tesla private – a gesture that cost him a $20 million fine.
Elon Musk is a tech entrepreneur, the founder and CEO of rocket manufacturer SpaceX and co-founder and chief executive of electric vehicle company Tesla. Tesla made a loss of $408 million in the second quarter of 2019, despite a rising number of cars sold.
