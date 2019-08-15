US President Donald Trump has been hit by another creative jab from his detractors on social media after new viral hashtag, #DontDeportMelania, trended on Twitter “through much of the night” after the 14 August episode of “The Daily Show”, according to HuffPost.
As the media outlet points out, the trend originated from a parody conspiracy theory unveiled by the show’s host Trevor Noah who joked about how Trump’s comments about immigration and migrants could be applied to the president’s wife.
#DontDeportMelania pic.twitter.com/GdhD7YULAc— ♑️Jst~Bre♑️ (@Sumrgrl07) 15 августа 2019 г.
In response, many social media users cracked jokes about Melania’s impending, albeit hypothetical, deportation.
#DontDeportMelania— David Menzie (@dmenzie1) 15 августа 2019 г.
if nothing else, because of this alone 👇😆 pic.twitter.com/mzyEYKly8O
@realDonaldTrump #DontDeportMelania , she is the only #trump that the American people can possibly stand,— Brian (@Ruppel528) 15 августа 2019 г.
Melania when she has to leave the country: #DontDeportMelania pic.twitter.com/ziM72itqaY— BTSismyaesthetic💕 (@Kenna48160079) 15 августа 2019 г.
Some jokingly pleaded with Trump not to deport Melania and to reconsider his policies on immigration.
@realDonaldTrump Donald, I am begging you to reconsider your immigration policy. Please, please, please don’t deport Melania. #DontDeportMelania— Cathy Orlando (@Cathyinmiami) 15 августа 2019 г.
While others just used it as an opportunity to bash the FLOTUS.
THE DO NOTHING FIRST LADY.— Camera Girl (@camera_bkj) 15 августа 2019 г.
Her ‘Be best’ campaign has so far consisted of a couple of speeches and a Christmas wreath of pencils with “Be best” written on them.#DontDeportMelania #TrumpSlump #TrumpIsAWhiteSupremacist #Trumpgret https://t.co/LCmtiaGQzm
#DontDeportMelania after she proves to the world that her entry to the US was legal.— Chris taylor (@Nightrider1001) 15 августа 2019 г.
Let her show her Einstein visa and prove she got it by #BeBest
#DontDeportMelania— LoMoGoGo (@LomoGoGo) 15 августа 2019 г.
1. Fake Visa
2. Worked illegally
3. Married for green card
4. Anchor Baby
5. Brought her family over
6. Is accepting free housing and benefits
Trump, who is seeking to end the influx of illegal immigrants onto US soil, has been facing staunch opposition from Democrats who are promoting pro-immigration policies and seeking to derail Trump’s attempts to tighten border security.
