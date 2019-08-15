Joking about how Donald Trump’s complaints about migrants could be applied to his wife, The Daily Show’s host mockingly called upon the audience to reach out to the president via Twitter and ask him not to deport FLOTUS.

US President Donald Trump has been hit by another creative jab from his detractors on social media after new viral hashtag, #DontDeportMelania, trended on Twitter “through much of the night” after the 14 August episode of “The Daily Show”, according to HuffPost.

As the media outlet points out, the trend originated from a parody conspiracy theory unveiled by the show’s host Trevor Noah who joked about how Trump’s comments about immigration and migrants could be applied to the president’s wife.

​In response, many social media users cracked jokes about Melania’s impending, albeit hypothetical, deportation.

Some jokingly pleaded with Trump not to deport Melania and to reconsider his policies on immigration.

@realDonaldTrump Donald, I am begging you to reconsider your immigration policy. Please, please, please don’t deport Melania. #DontDeportMelania — Cathy Orlando (@Cathyinmiami) 15 августа 2019 г.

While others just used it as an opportunity to bash the FLOTUS.

THE DO NOTHING FIRST LADY.

Her ‘Be best’ campaign has so far consisted of a couple of speeches and a Christmas wreath of pencils with “Be best” written on them.#DontDeportMelania #TrumpSlump #TrumpIsAWhiteSupremacist #Trumpgret https://t.co/LCmtiaGQzm — Camera Girl (@camera_bkj) 15 августа 2019 г.

#DontDeportMelania after she proves to the world that her entry to the US was legal.

Let her show her Einstein visa and prove she got it by #BeBest — Chris taylor (@Nightrider1001) 15 августа 2019 г.

#DontDeportMelania

1. Fake Visa

2. Worked illegally

3. Married for green card

4. Anchor Baby

5. Brought her family over

6. Is accepting free housing and benefits — LoMoGoGo (@LomoGoGo) 15 августа 2019 г.

Trump, who is seeking to end the influx of illegal immigrants onto US soil, has been facing staunch opposition from Democrats who are promoting pro-immigration policies and seeking to derail Trump’s attempts to tighten border security.