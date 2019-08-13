'Not That Jeffrey': Epstein's Namesake Weathers a Storm of Online Abuse After Billionaire’s Death

As Epstein’s namesake came forward to reveal his woes on social media, a number of people noted that they too have to deal with similar issues.

The recent demise of Jeffrey Edward Epstein, a wealthy financier who was facing accusations of sex trafficking, had an unexpected impact on the life of one man simply because his name,` too, is Jeffrey Epstein.

As Jeffrey R. Epstein, a publicist at Disney, complained on his Twitter page, the death of his nefarious namesake resulted in a deluge of threats and abuse from people who apparently confused the living and the dead.

I guess I should appreciate all the RIPs, but I’m not dead. And I’m still *not* THAT Jeffrey Epstein. — Jeffrey R Epstein (@EpsteinJeffrey) 10 августа 2019 г.

Friends: So Jeffrey, how was your weekend?

Me: pic.twitter.com/u5sVKYVftk — Jeffrey R Epstein (@EpsteinJeffrey) 11 августа 2019 г.

​As some offered Jeffrey their sympathy…

Oof, another round. Sorry you’re going through this!! Thinking of you! — Charley Koontz (@charley_koontz) 10 августа 2019 г.

I have admired your spirit during this same-name-ordeal. You are the brightest & best Jeffrey R Epstein. :) — Charlotte A. (@CharlotteAucla1) 10 августа 2019 г.

…others remarked that this experience is familiar to them.

The Ravens broadcaster Gerry Sandusky had a rough time of it for a while as well, I hear. The concept of multiple people sharing a name seems to elude a lot of Twitter users. — Sonetka (@BoleynBooks) 11 августа 2019 г.

I feel your pain. — Not THAT James Woods (@JamesWoodsMusic) 10 августа 2019 г.

Jeff, you will be fine. He is dead. The other George is 20 years younger than me. He and his wife are publicity seekers and do not say no to any camera facing them. I will be dealing with this for a lot longer than you. Now, you sure the Clintons did not pay you a visit? ;) — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) 11 августа 2019 г.

On 9 August, financier Jeffrey Epstein reportedly hanged himself in his Manhattan prison cell where he was awaiting trial. He was on a suicide watch after an earlier suicide attempt in July, but attorneys pushed for him to be taken off the watchlist shortly before his death, according to The Hill.