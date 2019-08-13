Deepfake Video of Bill Hader Turning Into Tom Cruise and Seth Rogen Gives Netizens the Creeps

Deepfake techniques that can synthesise human images using artificial intelligence tools has left social media users amazed. But it has also lead people to wonder about the possible ways in which these technologies can be used.

A new Deepfake video that features Bill Hader turning into Seth Rogen and then Tom Cruise posted by a Ctrl Shift Face user on YouTube just went viral, causing some Twitter users to talk wildly about the “end of the world.”

The initial video featured American comedian and actor Bill Hader on Saturday Night Live back in 2008, discussing his table read for the movie Tropic Thunder. While doing impressions of Seth Rogen and Tom Cruise, Harder’s face smoothly transferred into the faces of actors he was mimicking – a metamorphosis so impeccable and ingenious that it almost made the Internet explode.

I watched this video last night and it's still freaking me out. A deep fake where Bill Hader *turns into* Tom Cruise and Seth Rogan *while impersonating them*. (via @MohamedGhilan / Ctrl Shift Face on YouTube) pic.twitter.com/59evJ5Etfi — Gavin Sheridan (@gavinsblog) August 12, 2019

​However, some users pointed out the “scary” side of such a deep penetration of Deepface techniques into our lives and how it could be used to easily manipulate information and even lead to the “end of the world” as we know it.

This is amazing. (And scary.) Deep fake era is beginning...Bill Hader turns into Tom Cruise and Seth Rogan while doing impersonations.



We will soon need verification tools to prove that videos / audio are real. Dangerous in today’s political climate.pic.twitter.com/nAdjmbW8zy — Will Ahmed (@willahmed) August 12, 2019

This is so awesome, and so scary at the same time.https://t.co/g6IuQSZykB — The Big Drop Show (@thebigdropshow) August 12, 2019

this shit is going to end the world https://t.co/OB86e4Uakm — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 12, 2019

This is how the world ends.

Not with a bang, but with a DeepFake.#BillHader *into* #TomCruise *into* #SethRogen. Everything is fine.

pic.twitter.com/K1MS7kbQn6 — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) August 13, 2019

Deepfake is a set of techniques that tend to combine existing human images and videos and apply them onto source images based on machine learning techniques and neural network software. The use of generative adversarial networks (GAN) technology can also help to create entirely unique images.

The term firstly appeared on Reddit as a username for an account that was publishing fake videos of females with celebrities’ faces engaged in sexual relationships. This led to a community of users producing software tools that enabled the combination of faces and bodies of different people, later applied to political figures and other celebrities.