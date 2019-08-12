Turkey's Largest Ferris Wheel Set in Motion in Antalya - Reports (Photos)

It provides a picturesque view of the city centre and Antalya Bay. In Europe, only one Ferris wheel beats its height, the London Eye.
The wheel, weighing 400 tonnes, was manufactured in China and delivered to Antalya by sea within two months. Its assembly took eight months.
The Heart of Antalya, which has four VIP passenger capsules and 42 conventional ventilated passenger capsules, makes one turn every 18 minutes. Tickets cost 30 Turkish lira ($5.4) per person in regular capsules and 200 lira ($36.4) in VIP.
