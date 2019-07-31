Italian law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of an incident where a naked man fell off a Ferris Wheel after running from the police.

A completely naked man fell from a Ferris Wheel in Rimini, Italy according to The Sun. According to media reports, the incident took place last weekend, on 29 July.

People at the holiday resort of Rimini noticed a man who climbed the Ferris wheel to a height of 45 meters. One of the eyewitnesses said that the tourist was first running away from the guards, and then climbed onto the attraction.

When he climbed onto the Ferris wheel, he took off his clothes and several minutes later jumped off. At this time, the wheel was not moving, as the operator had stopped it.