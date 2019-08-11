Disgraced Champ Lance Armstrong Ridiculed After Boasting He Blew Mike Pence's 'F**king Doors off’

Although cyclist Lance Armstrong was stripped of his titles after admitting he had been doping and ended his athletic career, he has not given up on riding bicycles. However, a recent “victory” of his does not seem to have impressed online commenters much.

One-time bicycling star and athletic icon Lance Armstrong, who had to part with his Tour de France titles following a major sports doping scandal, has taken to Twitter to reveal that he had outraced US Vice President Mike Pence on a Nantucket bike path in Massachusetts.

“I can’t drop many people on a bike these days but I just blew the f**kin’ doors off Mike Pence on a Nantucket bike path. Day. Made”, he posted, prompting shockwaves on Twitter.

​The news of his athletic prowess has apparently left fellow netizens less than enthusiastic, as they pointed out that beating a 60-year-old politician is not much to be proud of for a former professional athlete.

Many reminded Armstrong about the disgraceful ending of his sports career and taking performance-enhancing drugs.

​Even Donald Trump’s son butted in, trashing Armstrong, who has publicly voiced support for the Democrats and presidential nominee hopeful Beto O'Rourke, for bragging while mocking him over his cheating scandal.

​Trying to get out of the Twitter storm, he later accused commenters of lacking a sense of humour.

“Some people can’t take a joke or even having a little fun on twitter. Lightin’ the f**k up people. But seriously, I did blow his doors off!!” he tweeted.

​Mike Pence visited Nantucket Massachusetts for a fundraiser for Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, as The Washington Examiner reported. On his Twitter account, he thanked Massachusetts’ governor for welcoming him. However, there was no information about his exercising or leisure activities.