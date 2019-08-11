Singer Kid Rock Accuses Taylor Swift of Supporting Democrats ‘Because She Wants to Be in Movies’

Taylor Swift has become an increasingly active political commentator on social media since 2016, when she chose to remain silent during the US Presidential elections, yet her colleague, Kid Rock, weighed in on Twitter, accusing her of getting political to get a place in Hollywood.

The singer, born Robert James Ritchie, tweeted a message Friday questioning Swift's motivations behind her vocal support for Democrats and the LGBTQ+ community.

"Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period," he tweeted "And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl."

-Kid Rock — Kid Rock (@KidRock) August 9, 2019

Kid Rock campaigned for Mitt Romney in 2012 and vocally supported Donald Trump in a Rolling Stone interview in 2016. He has also frequently promoted the president on social media, television spots and at his concerts. The US President invited Rock to the White House in 2017 alongside Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent.

The comment came after Swift said in a recent Vogue interview that she did not come out in support of Hillary Clinton because the two of them were being criticized in similar ways, and she feared her support would hurt the candidate during the elections.