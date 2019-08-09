‘Disappointed’ Writers Note Meghan Markle’s Vogue Cover Is ‘Very Similar’ to Their 2016 Book

Brett and Adams told Fox News that it is "flattering" but "disappointing" to see the similarities with their book, which Meghan contributed to in 2016.

Celebrity Charity: Meghan Markle accused of copying Vogue cover from 2016 book, authors call it ‘a little bit disappointing’ https://t.co/obzIMW5l4D pic.twitter.com/mbI5d9wUBb — celebrity hush (@celebrity_hush) August 6, 2019

"It's obviously very flattering, she must like our concept! I love Meghan and am a huge fan, but it is a little bit disappointing,” Brett said about the cover choice which shows the faces of various women considered “Forces for Change” and placed in separate boxes, adding that she is a supporter of “any project that aims to support the empowerment of women.”

While it's not entirely clear if the cover concept was Meghan's idea, the 16th image, a mirror, was her suggestion in order to inspire readers to be their own forces for change, the Daily Mail reported.

According to Brett, “The Game Changers” was released with a black and white cover in November 2016, and Markle was one of the contributors along with 40 other celebrity and noteworthy game-changers. The book was well-received and sold out in weeks, then re-released with more women in 2017 with a pink cover and has since become a bestseller.

"The Duchess of Sussex is someone we all want to look up to, admire and respect,” said Adams, a four-time author who published her first book just three years ago. “We love that she has ideas for change that are positive and that she is addressing issues such as diversity and kindness. But wouldn't it have been more powerful if she just created a book and interviewed women and gave the money to charity?”

Speaking out on Australia’s “Sunrise” Tuesday morning, Brett said she initially “didn’t think anything of it.”

“And then someone sent me the press release and the wording was very similar,” Brett added. “She said ‘trailblazing change-makers who are fearless women,’ and on the back of my book, it says ‘trailblazers, game-changing, fearless women.’ And so I thought ‘wow, this is very similar.’” She joked that it was “such a small thing, it’s a small book in Aussie.”