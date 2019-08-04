A lot has been chewed over by the public when it comes to the royal newbie, ex-US actress Meghan Markle, with the apex being her rumoured “frivolity” with the taxpayer-funded royal budget. Harry’s biographer fired back by saying there are many things Meghan is perfectly good at, and that some aspects of the new life are still a challenge for her.

According to journalist Angela Levin, who boasts an exceptionally deep insight into the British royal family, having set about Prince Harry’s 2018 biography, Duchess of Sussex Meghan is still struggling with the “strict traditional path” of her not-so-long-started life at the royal premises.

"I think it's very hard for her", the British journalist told Fox News on Friday, while admitting that the former actress has succeeded at “some things”:

“She's marvellous when they are out and about. She's very good at talking to people. It's an awful lot to learn and she's very energetic and keen", Levin lauded the newly-minted duchess’s demeanour at length, noting, discreetly, that “it might be good for her if she took a little bit more advice”.

Levin assumed that she would have previously been used to taking her own personal decisions, adding, though, that the practice no longer could apply when she joined Queen Elizabeth’s extended family. “It takes a while to get used to it", the biography author shared.

"In the early stages, I don't think the duchess really understood the difference between being a show business person and being a member of the royal family", Levin said, adding that her husband, conversely, felt the difference from the very start:

"Prince Harry was very anxious when we spoke originally and said he didn't want to be thought of like a show business person. His feeling about being royal was that it was about duty, it was about helping the Queen and that it was a very serious job. But the line has been a very narrow one, I think", Levin went on, referring to interviews she had with Harry before the couple tied the knot.

The journalist also specially dwelled on the backlash Harry had received from his friends who were with him on frequent booze and smoking parties:

"And he doesn't want to do that anymore. He's completely devoted to Meghan who is great into looking after yourself and keeping fit with yoga... He's dropped a few people who just didn't connect with her", Levin shared, commenting on some of Harry’s ended friendships that were not compatible with his new romance.

She also addressed controversies around Meghan Markle’s progress in settling into the royal life, specially bringing up the tough way she reportedly communicates with staff:

"It is hard when you're in such regal circumstances to know how to handle staff... The queen is also very, very polite to her staff and treats them extremely well with lots of courtesy. I've been told Meghan isn't like quite like that and slightly gives orders".

No less controversy seems to be provoked by Meghan’s expenditures in the royal status, with the most recent and well documented case being her reportedly extremely lavish baby shower in New York in February.

In a talk with the British website Conservative Woman in June, Levin addressed the rumours about Markle's extravagant spending, which will now possibly be controlled by the Queen.

"I think Meghan on occasion has been extravagant, which has not gone down well", Levin said, moving on to the taxpayer money issue:

"The Queen is known to be frugal and some members of the British public have balked at a proportion of their tax going towards what they consider to be frivolity".

Due to many being openly upset by Meghan’s display of wealth at the time, the Sussexes have reportedly reconsidered throwing a big party for Meghan’s birthday, which is on Sunday, 4 August.

"Frogmore Cottage will host a celebration for Meghan’s birthday", a source told The Sun. "The Clooneys clan will be in Villa Oleandra on Lake Como and the Sussexes will not want to be seen enjoying more of their lavish hospitality after the PR disaster backlash post the US baby shower".

As it follows from the source’s insight to The Sun, it’s also possible that Meghan and Harry will head over to Balmoral castle in Scotland for a tea with Queen Elizabeth, who “adores the couple and, of course, their new great-grandson Archie”. The speaker also shared that it is “testament to Meghan that she’s been given this invite”, stressing “it’s a huge honour”.