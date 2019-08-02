Rapper ASAP Rocky Thanks Fans for Support Following Release From Swedish Custody

The US rapper thanked supporters on social media as he travelled back to the US following almost a month in a Swedish prison. He was released amid massive support from around the world.

US Rapper Rakim Mayers, known as ASAP Rocky, took to Instagram to thank fans and supporters after his release from Swedish custody Friday.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I can’t begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you. This has been a very difficult and humbling experience. I want to thank the court for allowing me, Bladi and Thoto to return to our family and friends. Thanks again for all of the love and support.”

Bladi and Thoto are two men from Rocky’s staff who were arrested alongside the rapper.

ASAP Rocky was jailed after a street fight with two men in Stockholm. The performer was reportedly put in solitary confinement and initially denied a visit by US officials, according to Kulture Hub. Prosecutors asked for a minimum six-month prison sentence.

Videos posted across social media suggested that the rapper had acted in self-defense, sparking an effective online support campaign around the world. The US president, Donald Trump, even weighed in on the issue. Trump called Swedish Prime Minsiter Stefan Lovfen and assured that the rapper was not a flight risk. During the phone call, Lovfen resisted Trump’s pressure but vowed to treat the rapper fairly.

On Friday, Swedish court released ASAP Rocky from custody. He is now on his way back to the US, according to a Trump tweet.