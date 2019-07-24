‘Lib Snowflakes Melting’: Piers Morgan Backed in Banter Against Critics of B Johnson’s PM Role

As Britain’s new premier took office on Wednesday, 24 July, many opted to draw comparisons between him and outgoing Theresa May, and most interestingly, Johnson, who gritted out win by a wide margin in the 23 July Conservative ballot, and POTUS Trump.

The Good Morning Britain host took to Twitter to address in a perfect direct and straight-forward way criticism over Boris Johnson securing 66 percent of the votes of his Conservative party colleagues for him to become the next occupant of 10 Downing Street.

The more the usual insufferably self-righteous, PC-crazed, virtue-signalling liberal snowflake suspects scream with horror about Boris, the more I'm warming to the idea of him as Prime Minister.

Like Trump, he has a commendable talent for sending them all completely nuts. pic.twitter.com/2o3OUIVSJp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 23, 2019

The vivid imagery, a throwback to a few years ago, couldn’t go unnoticed in the comments, with one striking back at Morgan referring to Johnson in his new top Cabinet position would ruin the lives of millions of people due to his “callousness, mendacity and incompetence”, while many more happily confirmed the “liberal snowflakes are melting”.

Glad you find it all so entertaining but it's not a game for the millions of people whose lives will be ruined by his callousness, mendacity and incompetence. As long as you are having a laugh though. — Dr Ruth McQuillan #PeoplesVote #FBPE #Remain (@mcquillan_ruth) July 23, 2019

The concept of openly opposing the new premier seems to have struck a chord with quite a few, suggesting it is a good sign:

“He’s a good candidate because he annoys a group of people” wow great take Piers — Isaiah Bright (@IsaiahBright4) July 23, 2019

We will know how good he is by who he pisses off.



So far its 10 out of 10.



The PC left liberal pro EU fuckwits have had government bowing and scraping to them for 22 years now. We need the Government to finally represent those left behinds who voted for Brexit and meant it! — The_Dogz_Bollocks #BrexitParty (@doggywoggydooda) July 23, 2019

…while some appear to have ironically rephrased Morgan’s assumption saying the nation “needs someone who pisses people off” and cheekily gave the approach a thumbs-up.

Right! That’s what we need in a leader. Not a diplomat, a negotiator, a deal maker, not an inspiration to millions. We need someone who pisses people off.....says Piers Morgan!! — Hijacked (@robjsinc22) July 23, 2019

One asked directly along these lines:

Sending people nuts and causing breaches instead of building bridges are good qualifications, you think? — piet (@pietjepsvpuk) July 23, 2019

For many, Johnson’s election is, first and foremost, a viable chance for Britain to successfully finalise its divorce from the EU, and it clearly follows from their comments:

I luv it Piers, I think that Europe might just take a pause now and reflect as I’m fairly sure he won’t be running to them with a begging bowl shouting “please sir can I have a deal” — Phil Keates (@KeatesPhilip) July 24, 2019

Johnson’s apparent friendship with Trump has become a recurrent subject on Twitter, and even underlies a series of memes like the following ones. One user even redesigned the MAGA hat to fit what he assumes is appropriate for Brits:

You are going to need hats over there... @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/UUNkoKke0N — Ramoana Stone (@Ramoana) July 23, 2019

Another point raised by commenters is a number of Liberal Democrats and members from other parties blasting Johnson’s election as “undemocratic”:

True & the irony is they’re calling it undemocratic because only 100,000 Tory members have been given the task of electing him, but didn't blink an eye over appointed EU Commissioners with only 1 name was on the ballot. Go figure 🤔 — Denise Morris #BrexitParty (@DeniseDoris59) July 24, 2019

Liberals ,can't debate anymore in the public sphere without screaming ,swearing and cursing people who don't agree with them .That's all they have left now — Aurelian Magarita (@AurelianMagari1) July 23, 2019

Some ever recalled Johnson’s mayoral term in London, arguing that knife crimes wouldn’t be booming in the British capital, if Johnson still governed it.

If he was still mayor of London would London be having the trouble with knife crime that it is having???? — Anthony Buckland (@Bigbucks84) July 23, 2019

A new hashtag earlier emerged – #NotMyPM- in the hours after the Mr Johnson’s victory, akin to the #NotMyPOTUS, which started making the rounds the day Donald Trump was elected in 2016. In response, many took to social media en masse to laud the cheer and “much needed optimism” spread by Mr Johnson.

Couldn’t agree more Mr Morgan! Political pundits do not run a country (even though they think they know best) Let Boris have a crack at it because the opposition fill me with gloom and doom. At least Boris spreads a bit of cheer and much needed optimism - down with the naysayers — epluribusunumuk (@epluribusunumuk) July 23, 2019

Well said Piers.

All this remainiac hot aired meltdown angry Boris attacking is simply because they are afraid now, they are afraid he's going to be a popular and successful PM. — Bass player (@BrexitBassist) July 23, 2019

Former London mayor and longtime Tory politician, Boris Johnson is currently assembling his Brexit team as he is beginning his new role as UK PM, having beaten Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on 23 July in a Conservative Party ballot.

According to Johnson, he is primarily focused on delivering Brexit by 31 October, unification of the Tories, defeating the Labour Party opposition, and "energising our country".