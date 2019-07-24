Register
24 July 2019
    London Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a tug of war with members of the armed services to launch the London Poppy Day, outside City Hall, in London, October 27, 2015

    'Lib Snowflakes Melting': Piers Morgan Backed in Banter Against Critics of B Johnson's PM Role

    As Britain’s new premier took office on Wednesday, 24 July, many opted to draw comparisons between him and outgoing Theresa May, and most interestingly, Johnson, who gritted out win by a wide margin in the 23 July Conservative ballot, and POTUS Trump.

    The Good Morning Britain host took to Twitter to address in a perfect direct and straight-forward way criticism over Boris Johnson securing 66 percent of the votes of his Conservative party colleagues for him to become the next occupant of 10 Downing Street. 

    “The more the usual insufferably self-righteous, PC-crazed, virtue-signalling liberal snowflake suspects scream with horror about Boris, the more I’m warming to the idea of him as Prime Minister”, Morgan said in reference to the complaints about the outcome of the Tory leadership race, further likening Johnson to POTUS Trump:

    “Like Trump, he has a commendable talent for sending them all completely nuts”, the anchorman rounded off the caption to the once much covered image of Johnson, in a smart suit and with a blue helmet on his head, hanging on a zip-wire.

    The vivid imagery, a throwback to a few years ago, couldn’t go unnoticed in the comments, with one striking back at Morgan referring to Johnson in his new top Cabinet position would ruin the lives of millions of people due to his “callousness, mendacity and incompetence”, while many more happily confirmed the “liberal snowflakes are melting”.

    The concept of openly opposing the new premier seems to have struck a chord with quite a few, suggesting it is a good sign:

    …while some appear to have ironically rephrased Morgan’s assumption saying the nation “needs someone who pisses people off” and cheekily gave the approach a thumbs-up.

    One asked directly along these lines:

    For many, Johnson’s election is, first and foremost, a viable chance for Britain to successfully finalise its divorce from the EU, and it clearly follows from their comments:

    Johnson’s apparent friendship with Trump has become a recurrent subject on Twitter, and even underlies a series of memes like the following ones. One user even redesigned the MAGA hat to fit what he assumes is appropriate for Brits:

    Another point raised by commenters is a number of Liberal Democrats and members from other parties blasting Johnson’s election as “undemocratic”:

    Some ever recalled Johnson’s mayoral term in London, arguing that knife crimes wouldn’t be booming in the British capital, if Johnson still governed it.

    A new hashtag earlier emerged – #NotMyPM- in the hours after the Mr Johnson’s victory, akin to the #NotMyPOTUS, which started making the rounds the day Donald Trump was elected in 2016. In response, many took to social media en masse to laud the cheer and “much needed optimism” spread by Mr Johnson.

    Former London mayor and longtime Tory politician, Boris Johnson is currently assembling his Brexit team as he is beginning his new role as UK PM, having beaten Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on 23 July in a Conservative Party ballot.

    According to Johnson, he is primarily focused on delivering Brexit by 31 October, unification of the Tories, defeating the Labour Party opposition, and "energising our country".

    Piers Morgan, Brexit, Prime Minister, vote, Boris Johnson
