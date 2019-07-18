Former X-Rated Star Jenna Presley Will Lead 'XXXChurch' to Help People Beat Porn Addiction

According to a Christian pastor named Craig Gross, he heard his Lord earlier this year telling him to hand over the church to the former porn star, who had changed her life after leaving the industry and becoming an Evangelical Christian.

Brittni De La Mora, better known by the stage name Jenna Presley, announced that she and her husband Richard would lead the XXXchurch.com - a non-profit Christian website to assist those struggling with an addiction to pornography as well as workers in the sex industry.

"My husband and I will be the new faces of XXXchurch.com. We are humbled and honored that God has called us to this ministry", she said.

The De La Mora couple began their leadership of the online religious website while they were expecting their first child.

Craig founded XXXchurch 20 years ago & saw God do incredible things but now he's taking on a new role & is passing the torch to ex-porn star Brittni and her husband Richard De La Mora Read all about this new transition in today’s blog. — xxxchurch (@x3church) July 12, 2019

​In the meantime, co-founder of the XXXchurch, Craig Gross, who has retired from the web-based religious entity, said he would work on a new site dealing solely with marijuana - ChristianCannabis – intending to foment conversation about weed among religious people.