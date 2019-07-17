Russian Figure Skater Zagitova Joins #BottleCapChallenge, Opens Bottle With Ice Skate Kick (Video)

The 2018 Olympic champion in figure skating Alina Zagitova has recently joined the trend #BottleCapChallenge, kicking the cap off a bottle while wearing ice skates.
The list of celebrities trying to outdo each other, knocking off a bottle cap in increasingly creative ways, has been enriching drastically and includes Jason Statham, Conor McGregor, Ryan Reynolds, Khabib, Justin Bieber, and others.
