Drake Sued by Concert-Goer Hit In Head With Bottle - Report

The rapper and his organizers failed to provide adequate security and served drinks in glass bottles instead of plastic cups which resulted in the plaintiff’s brain injury, the lawsuit says, according to media reports.

Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, known simply as Drake, is sued by a woman who claims she sustained a brain injury after someone hit her in the head with a glass bottle, The Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

The lawsuit says the woman named Amanda Giovacco “was violently struck by a beer bottle that was thrown while attending the Drake concert, was maliciously and without just cause provocation, subjected to a battery.” The performance in question took place on 8 August 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In her lawsuit, Giovacco alleges Drake, Madison Square Garden, Live Nation Entertainment company and the performance’s food vendor failed to make sure no one gets hurt during the performance. In particular, she says Drake’s organizers provided insufficient security, even though “they knew [D]rake has a history of violence,” The Daily Mail writes.

She also accused the crew of selling “excessive amounts of alcohol” served in glass bottles instead of plastic cups.

“Madison Square Garden, the promoter and Drake should have prevented bottles from coming in or circulating within the building and being thrown at a concert,” her lawyer said, adding that Giovacco’s “future is now precarious,” according to the Mail

The lawsuit says Giovacco sustained a “traumatic brain injury” as a result of the incident, which led to her suffering “seizures” that are “preventing her from attending medical school.”

This is not the first time Drake gets sued over a performance incident, the Mail recalls, as two years ago another woman filed a lawsuit over a sexual assault by a “man associated with Bridgestone Arena,” located in Nashville, Tennessee. The lawsuit said the man used abuse his employee status to coerce her to go backstage, where he “violently assaulted her, shattering her cell phone and causing severe physical and psychological injury.”

Drake was eventually dismissed from that lawsuit, the Mail report says.