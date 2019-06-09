J Lo Fans Claim She Again Referred to Her Ex Drake as ‘Booty Call’

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing and All I Have star, who is rumoured to have had a short romantic relationship with Canadian rapper Drake, has dropped at least twice in passing that he was no more than a sex partner for her.

Late on Saturday, as singer Jennifer Lopez was in the midst of the buoyant launch of her brand-new It’s My Party Tour at the Forum in Los Angeles, the DJ played a short piece from Drake’s hit 2016 single Hotline Bling, prompting Lopez to abruptly halt her trademark dancing before dropping “Huh, booty call”, as is shown in footage shot by one of the attendees.

The almost 50-year-old Lopez, whose fiancé, former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez was also among the audience cheering her on, shortly proceeded to the next part of her colourful and elaborate programme.

J Lo’s fans believe the remark was directed at Drake and her rumoured relationship with the Canadian rapper three years ago, shortly after she split up with the dancer Casper Smart.

since 2014 she said that. — gustavo (@gtroubeaux) 8 июня 2019 г.

The rumours of an affair with Drake were largely triggered by a snapshot released by the rapper, in which the pair cuddled on a sofa, however their romance , which was even referenced in Drake’s hit Free Smoke, reportedly ended just a couple of months later.

Jennifer Lopez made the remark about her ex during the opening night of her new tour. https://t.co/vtOpUOcx9e — Us Weekly (@usweekly) 8 июня 2019 г.

He also brought up J. Lo, who rejected the claims they were dating, and their apparently short affair in his track Diplomatic Immunity, rapping:

“2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J. Lo / A Rotterdam trip had me on front page, though.”

Lopez, who was recently proposed to by Alex Rodriguez following a two-year relationship, has more than once suggested that Drake was a “booty call” for her. In 2017, she voiced the same thing during her All I Have show.