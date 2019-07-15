Indian Legislator Calls Muslim Tradition of Polygamy and Multiple Children "Animal," Sparks Furore

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a bid to express concern over the growing population, an Indian legislator from the State of Uttar Pradesh sparked a row by calling the Muslim traditions of polygamy and having so many children “animal tendencies”.

“In the Muslim religion, you know that people keep 50 wives and give birth to 1,050 children. This is not a tradition but an animalistic tendency. In society, giving birth to only two or four children is normal,” Indian news agency ANI quoted Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Surendra Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia District as saying.

#WATCH Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Ballia: In Muslim religion, you know that people keep 50 wives and give birth to 1050 children. This is not a tradition but an animalistic tendency. (14.07.2019) pic.twitter.com/i3AJa9ZSxw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2019

The minister's concern over India's growing population didn't go over well with some netizens who slammed him for the provocative remarks.

Surendra Singh must be stripped of his MLA post and must be suspended from the primary membership of the party. Shouldn't be allowed to participate in any elections henceforth. — Vichu Varma (@wish4u52) July 15, 2019

#surendrasingh Are you concerned about that you don't have that many wives and children or your inner peace of mind is not allowing you live with fear that you are not going to get "1050+50" votes from your own manufactured family 😁😁😁😁😁😁 — Tehmeena Rayees (@nibeditaneel) July 15, 2019

can't swachh bharat abhiyan clean people's mindset ? Lot of garbage bin in there. Only education can help this country. "tamosa ma jyotirgamaya !!" — Debasish Sahoo (@debsaho2) July 15, 2019

This b....should be thrown behind the bars.Good for nothing,they can only fuel the fire in our country.

If MLA talks this shit,what u expect from the party ??

This party will bring an end not only to humanity ,but they will just finish our nation . — Nisreen Patanwala (@nisreen_p) July 15, 2019

Stop giving all these statements, just put preventive measures to curb over population — beingrationalist (@prasad06011986) July 15, 2019

All these statements are made to stir controversey only! May God bless them who have nothing else to do other than making such dumb and irrelevant statements! — Drums Of Heaven🍗 (@DrumssH) July 15, 2019

However, the BJP legislator also found support from another section of Twitterati who felt that he was actually bringing up an issue worth pondering, albeit in an exaggerative and or inappropriate manner.​

Bravo MLA for guts to speak the truth although slightly exaggerated, nevertheless, true in spirit. — Desi Patriot (@sanjayranjan) July 15, 2019

And Media would ridicule him for speaking the truth. Good to see this debate on population, Bring it onhttps://t.co/1k12h48DPa — संवैधानिक डकैत (@Shivam_h9) July 15, 2019

Gentle reminder for BJP MLA Surendra Singh:

=> Modi 6 siblings

=> Yogi 7 siblings

=> Bal Thackeray 9 siblings

=> Kovidnd 7 siblings

=> Vajpayee 7 siblings



This is not a tradition but an animalistic tendency of "Party With The Difference" ? https://t.co/dzjbrZfuw4 pic.twitter.com/xTj4UZ1IPB — Desi Bhai | #MahuaMoitra | Troll Magnet 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) July 15, 2019

I don't see why people without means who keep producing multiple children should receive ANY benefits from the State.

क्या बाकी लोगों ने- जिनके एक या दो बच्चे है-

इनको पालने का ठेका ले रखा है,टैक्स दे देकर????????

ALL benefits should cease — VandeMataram (@SumanJoshi108) July 15, 2019

The leader, however, is not new to controversies. Last year, he said that every Hindu couple must have at least five children, for the sustenance of Hindutva.