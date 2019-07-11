Cardi B Strips in Hustlers Movie Trailer Sneak Peek (Video)

Controversial American rapper Cardi B has appeared in a sneak peek of the upcoming Hustlers movie. The explicit footage from the trailer shows the musician dancing topless with a barely covered body.
The film, which talks about a group of former strip club employees trying to get revenge on their rich clients, also stars Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Constance Wu, and many other famous actresses.
Netizens have reacted in different ways, mainly joking: "how am I suppose to watch this with my dad", one user asked.
