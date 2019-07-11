Cardi B Strips in Hustlers Movie Trailer Sneak Peek (Video)

The news comes two weeks after the musician faced a trial and pleaded not guilty to allegedly ordering an attack on two bartender sisters at a New York strip club in 2018.

Controversial American rapper Cardi B has appeared in a sneak peek of the upcoming Hustlers movie. The explicit footage from the trailer shows the musician dancing topless with a barely covered body.

The film, which talks about a group of former strip club employees trying to get revenge on their rich clients, also stars Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Constance Wu, and many other famous actresses.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Diamond. #HustlersMovie trailer drops July 17. @iamcardib Публикация от Hustlers (@hustlersmovie) 10 Июл 2019 в 1:04 PDT

Netizens have reacted in different ways, mainly joking: "how am I suppose to watch this with my dad", one user asked.