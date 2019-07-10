Register
13:29 GMT +310 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Meghan (C), Duchess of Sussex watches US player Serena Williams playing against Slovakia's Kaja Juvan during their women's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2019

    ‘A Pain in the Butt’: Twitterquake as UK Journalist Slams Meghan Markle’s Privacy ‘Obsession’

    © AFP 2019 / GLYN KIRK
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The incident mentioned by the British journalist took place last week, when Meghan Markle and two of her close friends were in the royal box at the Wimbledon tournament to watch Serena Williams play.

    UK journalist Piers Morgan, co-host of Good Morning Britain, has hit out at Meghan Markle in light of claims that her security team prevented people from taking pictures of the Duchess of Sussex and ex-Hollywood actress at Wimbledon last Saturday.

    Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Morgan said that “this is so ridiculous, this obsession that her and Harry have about privacy".

    “A – it’s rankling hypocritical, b – they’re not private people. They’re the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for that we get to pay for their mansion”, he added, urging Markle to “go back to America and live privately”.

    “You go to Wimbledon on your free tickets, in the royal box the best seats in the house, and you take your two bezzies, and they sit there next to you and they’re getting free seats in the best place in the house. ‘You’re public people. All of you. In that moment you’re public people. Stop your squealing about privacy. We don’t want to hear it”, he said.

    Morgan’s remarks came after former BBC and ITV commentator Sally Jones told The Telegraph that she was taking photos of Serena Williams when a member of the royal protection team asked her not to do so as Meghan Markle was seated in the box.

    “Watching Serena Williams in action on Court 1 at Wimbledon, I was happily snapping shots of the superstar American powering down huge serves when I felt a tap on my shoulder. ‘Would you not take photographs of the Duchess’, a voice ordered politely. ‘She’s here in a private capacity’”, Jones said.

    Most Twitter users have, meanwhile, supported Morgan’s criticism, claiming that Markle is “ruining the image of the royal family” and that “she seems to think she’s bigger and better than the rest of them”. One user went further by describing Markle as a “pain in the butt”.

    “If she wants privacy, I’m sure they have a large screen TV at home. In a public place, things are public. Should people wish to publish or sell the pictures then that is another matter. Or is it? Never was before”, one user noted.

    Some netizens, however, pointed the finger at Morgan for allegedly targeting Meghan because of her race. The user Keniakiki wondered whether the UK journalist’s rant is aimed at “the only black member of the royal family”.

    Related:

    Meghan Markle Under Fire For ‘Stealing’ Kate Middleton’s Mental Health Campaign
    Priyanka Chopra Sheds Light on Alleged Rift Between Her and Meghan Markle
    Twitterstorm Erupts as Meghan Markle Goes Into Labour
    Tags:
    photos, privacy, Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse