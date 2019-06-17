Prince Philip Told Harry ‘One Doesn’t Marry Actresses’ Before Meghan Markle Wedding – Reports

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 98, is said to have made the remark as the pair’s whirlwind romance got serious.

The remark was cited by Sophie Money-Coutts, a former writer at society magazine Tatler and daughter of retired private banker Crispin Money-Coutts, 9th Baron Latymer, in her column for the Sunday Times, yet no additional details were revealed as to when and on which occasion Prince Philip had expressed his concern that “one steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them.”

Prince Harry and his grandfather are said to have a very strong relationship. Prince Philip was even featured in one of the couple’s first snaps of baby Archie, alongside the Queen and Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland, 62. He was also one of the first to see the baby, as Markle revealed earlier.

“We just bumped into the Duke as we were walking by, which was so nice,” she said in a brief interview during a photocall.

Earlier it was reported that Prince William had been worried about the speed of his brother’s romance. He allegedly asked Harry, “This seems to be moving quickly, are you sure?” Insiders previously told The Sun that various royals voiced concerns but that “Harry stood up for Meghan very forcibly.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on Philip’s alleged quote.